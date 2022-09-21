Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Now-famous beagles rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia were on Capitol Hill on Thursday as an animal welfare group and a California congressman pushed for legislation that would promote adoption of research animals. “It’s unfortunate that animals are still allowed to be used in testing. That hopefully is going to […] The post Beagles rescued from Virginia dog-breeding facility get the star treatment in D.C. appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO