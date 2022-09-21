2 people taken to hospital, cat killed in Pittsburgh duplex fire

PITTSBURGH — A fire broke out at a duplex in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said they got the call for the fire in the 700 block of Manton Way just before 6:30 a.m.

Two people were inside at the time but got out safely. They were both taken to a hospital. One cat died in the fire.

Officials said the fire is believed to have started in the basement. The home has water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

