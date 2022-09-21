ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 people taken to hospital, cat killed in Pittsburgh duplex fire

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlnyJ_0i498ok900

PITTSBURGH — A fire broke out at a duplex in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said they got the call for the fire in the 700 block of Manton Way just before 6:30 a.m.

Two people were inside at the time but got out safely. They were both taken to a hospital. One cat died in the fire.

Officials said the fire is believed to have started in the basement. The home has water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire rips through home in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A fire ripped through a home along Highland Avenue Wednesday night in West View. “The flames were coming out almost to the telephone pole. I mean, they shot out,” said neighbor Joan Kryl. The West View fire chief said the fire started on the...
WEST VIEW, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man grows record-breaking pumpkin

BELMONT, OHIO — The king has been crowned. Weighing in at 2,405 pounds, a pumpkin grown by Erik Gunstrom of Harrison City took top honors and broke several records at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival’s annual “King Pumpkin” contest in Ohio. The Belmont County Tourism Council crowned...
HARRISON CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Duplex#House Fire#Pets#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
WPXI Pittsburgh

Washington man charged for allegedly murdering wife, told dispatchers he was possessed by demons

EDMONDS, Wash. — A Washington man has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife at the end of July. According to KIRO, John Carroll Shipley, 73, allegedly murdered his wife who was later identified as Susan Shipley, 66. Susan was found dead after police dispatchers got a call just before 5 p.m. from John who had reported that there was an emergency as his house.
WASHINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy