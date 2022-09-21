ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Comments / 1

20-20
3d ago

Where are the other businesses like ‘clubs’ ? VFW, Amer Legion, Elks, FOE’s? No listed…. Why? I know, they KNEW you were coming. Where are some of the well known sole proprietor mom and pops? I know… they KNEW YOU WERE COMING. I believe the LC Board of Health is corrupt. How do I know? I worked somewhere and asked about the mess/and danger in the kitchen and food inspections and was told by a mgr, “oh, we always know when they are coming”. No lie. Appears to me they are being paid off. I wish a reporter would go undercover and find out who’s taking bribes! Also appears Lorain County Dept of Liq Lic also takes bribes. Try to get a Lic if you are small and have been waiting forever and get one excuse after another trying to get one. Business’s have shut down and they are available. No scratchy palm, no Liq License ??? Again, get a reporter in this Dept as well.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grafton, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Sheffield Lake, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Avon Lake, OH
City
North Ridgeville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Elyria, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Lorain County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Lorain County, OH
Health
County
Lorain County, OH
Lorain County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
Cleveland.com

Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron to host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Oct. 1

AKRON, Ohio -- The city of Akron will host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon-4 p.m. The free community event will transform the decommissioned section of the Akron Innerbelt into a park for the day and feature food, music, art and more. The event is held in partnership with Reconnecting Our Community, the city of Akron Recreation and Parks Department and Downtown Akron Partnership.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea council continues pondering paused townhomes project

BEREA, Ohio – A 69-unit, 12-building townhome development proposed for Berea’s north end remains on hold, but City Council members at their Sept. 19 meeting continued to seek clarification about Dmark Development’s plans before they vote on a one-year purchase agreement extension. At the meeting, legislation amending...
BEREA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad St#Mexican Food#Detroit#Chinese Restaurant#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
cityofmentor.com

If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Newly renovated Mayfield Holiday Inn holds ribbon-cutting

MAYFIELD, Ohio --Almost two years after renovation work started at the Mayfield Village Holiday Inn, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate its new look. Spark Hotels President Amit Patel would not divulge how much money was spent on the work, which took place outside and inside the hotel, 780 Beta Drive. Speaking of the work done at the 49-year-old building, which underwent its first complete renovation, Patel said, “Basically, there’s a new exterior walls, windows and parapet.”
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Law requires Cuyahoga to house Cleveland inmates, but county divided over cost

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County wants Cleveland to pay a larger share of the cost to house city inmates, it will require either generous cooperation or a law change. As it stands, municipalities are only obligated to pay for housing inmates convicted of city ordinance violations. The county is statutorily responsible for the costs of all others, including housing all pretrial detainees and those convicted of state laws.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

11-year-old girl struck by car in Elyria

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after being struck by a car in Elyria early Thursday morning. According to Elyria police, the child was crossing Infirmary Road around 6:55 a.m. when she was struck by a car traveling southbound. The accident...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
87K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy