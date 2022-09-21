There is a lot to update you on this week as we transition from summer to fall. First of all, this Sunday marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, a two-day celebration of the Jewish New Year. It’s the first of several Jewish holidays this fall. We hope that our Jewish community is able to celebrate safely with loved ones. May the new year be filled with great health, happiness, joy, and prosperity.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO