Two New New Restaurants Announced for Upcoming Commas Food Hall
Two more food tenants have been announced for Commas, a new 13,000 square foot food hall coming to the third level of Ellsworth Place (8661 Colesville Rd) in Downtown Silver Spring. Tokoa, which focuses on cheesesteaks and burgers, and J&J Mex-Taqueria, a family owned restaurant which currently has a location at 6231 Georgia Ave NW, DC.
Rumi Life Now Open in Wheaton Mall
Rumi Life is now open in Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of stuffed animals, fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. SEE ALSO: Five Below is...
2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival to Take Place on September 24 in Rockville (Street Closures)
Las month we let you know the 2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival will take place on September 24th from 11am until 4pm at Rockville Town Square. The event is being held by Taiwan Sister Cities, an organization “dedicated to promoting, educating, and fostering intercultural understanding and cooperation among the people of the United States and the people of Taiwan.”
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Now Open in Gaithersburg
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is now open at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charleys restaurant is located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. We’re told there are no plans at this time to close the nearby Lakeforest location.
Macondo Food Express, a New Colombian Restaurant, is Now Open
Back in April, we let you know that Macondo Food Express would be coming to Gaithersburg. The restaurant has opened at 811 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. The Colombian restaurant has taken the space that was formerly home to Perroloco (also Colombian), which closed in the spring of 2020. The menu...
Virtual Counseling Office Launches in Bethesda
Rise Counseling has announced the opening of its new virtual counseling practice in Bethesda. Founder Mikela Hallmark commented “We built a great office in Atlanta, GA and realized that many working professionals want quality counselors who are available for virtual appointments. With their busy lives, they enjoy being able to avoid the traffic, and fit sessions in when it’s convenient for them.’ We’ve launched the website, and now we’re recruiting talented counselors to join our team.
The Breakfast Club Hopes to Open in Late October
The Breakfast Club plans yo open at the end of October at 8240 Fenton Street in Downtown Silver Spring, according to a report by Source of the Spring. The restaurant, which will feature breakfast all day, but will also have lunch and dinner menu items, is inspired by “Papa Sherman” who is owner Jason Miskiri’s father.
PANAFEST, Celebrating African Heritage, Returns to MoCo on Saturday, September 24
On Saturday, PANAFEST will be held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. PANAFEST gives our community a chance to celebrate the rich diversity of Africa during African Heritage Month. This year’s theme focuses on unity and bringing together people with African ancestry from all over the world. This will be the 11th annual gathering in Montgomery County with African cuisine, fashion and music on display from noon until 9 p.m.
MoCo Rec to Host a Variety of Family-Friendly Events This Fall
Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events this fall season, ranging from fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins. The October events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centersand aquatic facilities across the County. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this fall include:. Saturday, Oct. 15. Noon-3...
Weekly Message From County Executive Marc Elrich
There is a lot to update you on this week as we transition from summer to fall. First of all, this Sunday marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, a two-day celebration of the Jewish New Year. It’s the first of several Jewish holidays this fall. We hope that our Jewish community is able to celebrate safely with loved ones. May the new year be filled with great health, happiness, joy, and prosperity.
‘Hispanic Heritage Celebration’ Exhibit Begins in Gaithersburg
The City of Gaithersburg welcomes the annual “Hispanic Heritage Celebration” art exhibit to the Activity Center at Bohrer Park through November 13, 2022. The exhibit is part of the City’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Collage artist Roxana Rojas-Luzon returns as the special guest curator for this exhibition. She...
Gaithersburg Oktoberfest Returns Sunday, October 9
The City of Gaithersburg’s Oktoberfest celebration returns after a two-year hiatus on Sunday, October 9. The event will take place from 12-5pm in the Kentlands. Full details below from the City of Gaithersburg:. “Dust off your dirndl, grab your lederhosen and get ready to Prost! The 29th annual celebration...
31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” Parade and Festival Returns on Saturday, Sept. 24, with Theme of ‘Discovering East County’
The 31st Annual “Burtonsville Day” parade and festival is returning this year on Saturday, Sept. 24, focused on the theme of “Discovering East County.” The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the festival at the Marilyn J. Praisner Library and Community Recreation Center will be in full form from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Takoma Park Street Festival to Take Place on Sunday, October 2
The Takoma Park Street Festival will take place Sunday, October 2, from 10am-5pm on Carroll Avenue in Takoma Park. The event will feature live music, over 150 street vendors, and food options from Takoma Park restaurants and food trucks. For the music line up and vendor list, visit the event’s website.
New Station Names and Silver Line Stations Coming Soon With a New Metrorail Map
Per WMATA: Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
Things to Do in Montgomery Parks 9/23-9/25
Fall into autumn this weekend by volunteering, exercising, hiking, or learning about nature. Check out these activities around parks for Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25:. Volunteer. National Public Lands Day(opens in a new tab) is this weekend. Celebrate by volunteer for a park cleanup, trail maintenance, or Weed...
Montgomery County Recreation Will Celebrate Fall with Festivals, Costume Contests, Movies and More
Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events this fall season, ranging from fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins. The October events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centers and aquatic facilities across the County. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this fall include:. Saturday, Oct. 15....
Update on Monday’s Fire in Colesville That Caused $550,000 in Damages
Around 75 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a garage fire that extended into a home on the 12600 block of Davan Drive in Colesville on Monday morning around 1:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, sleeping residents were alerted to smoke in the home by their Google NEST ‘smart’ device (originally reported to be an Amazon Alexa). Upon awakening, they tracked smoke to the attached garage and attempted to enter to investigate, but were pushed back by smoke and heat.
Takoma Park: Capital Bikeshare Station to be Temporarily Removed on October 5
In the process of clearing the site for the Takoma Maryland Library reconstruction project, the Philadelphia & Maple Ave Capital Bikeshare Station (#32010) will be temporarily removed and placed into storage for the duration of the construction. The station will be removed on Wednesday, October 5. City and County staff...
I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
