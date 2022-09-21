Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

A man is dead after a shooting along Vintage Lane in Greece. According to Greece police on the scene, the man was shot in the head and did not survive.

Officers were called to the home around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim dead in the driveway.

No one is in custody and police say there is no further danger to the community.

A portion of Vintage Lane surrounding the 500 block was periodically closed for investigation.

Jose Gonzalez lives nearby. “I went to get a haircut and my wife called me and she told me she heard the ‘boom’, and I headed back,” he said.

Gonzales said this kind of thing never happens here. “[I] didn’t expect it at all. It’s shocking to see all the police cars.”

Gina Angora says there have been plenty of car accidents here. But a shooting? That’s another level altogether. “This wasn’t the first thing that would have crossed my mind,” she said.

Angora says the home belongs to a couple and knows them, vaguely. “[They would be] outside doing normal things… getting into their car, things like that,” she said.

Neighbors were asking News 8 if this was an accident — or an intentional act. Right now, the police can’t say. “We’re looking into that still,” said Deputy Chief Ryan Parina.

Authorities are expected to release an update on the investigation Wednesday morning.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday to kick off the first phase of “Buy the Block.”

Project leaders say they want to uplift and strengthen various neighborhoods in the city, by building up to 100 affordable family homes.

Evans emphasized the goal is to invest in neighborhoods he says are still suffering from the “long-lasting effects of redlining — decades-old discriminatory practice that was made illegal in 1968.

“Black families were relegated to live in neighborhoods that were coded red,” Evans said. “And you know what red meant? It means stop, it meant hazardous, and it reinforced segregation, and concentrated poverty. So what we are trying to do here, is we are trying to undo hundreds of years of injustice, and disinvestment.”

Buy the Block is supported by $13.3 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The homes range in price from $89,000 to $139,000. Click here for more information.

With a strong win at home Monday night against the Tenessee Titans, Buffalo Bills fans are already planning their next trip to Orchard Park.

While the Bills are hot, their ticket prices may be even hotter.

Nick Giammusso, president of VIPTIX out of Buffalo, estimates the price tag for single-game tickets has jumped roughly 40% since last week’s season opener.

Currently, tickets average between $300 and $400 a piece for the next several games. Regardless, some of the Bills faithful are holding out for their chance to root the team at Highmark Stadium.

Marsha Mitchell of Webster got to see the Bills debut at home for Monday night primetime in Orchard Park.

Fortunately, her close friend has season tickets. So, they went together.

“To find them is one thing, to pay for them is another. Five years ago, we were paying $50 a seat,” Mitchell said.

Giammusso says comparing now and pre-COVID years, ticket sales are about 350% higher. As the Bills keep getting better, he says that isn’t changing.

“Just to get in the door for say, the next couple games, Pittsburgh is $400 and up. Green Bay is $450 and up. We’re talking a nosebleed type of seat in the corner. That’s what these prices are starting at,” Giammusso said.

Brad Kaos of Rochester drove to the Bills box office during Monday’s game, hoping to get lucky, only to learn tickets for the game he wanted to attend were sold out.

“All of us want to see it,” Kaos said. “All of us want to go and be part of the atmosphere and be there live. Unfortunately, because they’re doing so good now, it’s a lot more money.”

Experts say they don’t see the prices coming down anytime soon.

“Normally, I would tell my clients, ‘Be patient, let everything settle down a little bit and as we get closer to the game — prices will drop.’ That’s certainly not happening this year at all. It’s getting worse and worse,” said Giammusso.

Another factor for the increase, Giammusso says, is due to the fact that season ticket holders aren’t selling as much this season and are going to the games.

In years past, Giammusso says season ticket holders would often sell more on the secondary market.

For more on tickets and other game day information, visit VIPTIX website.

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a broad daylight shooting on St. Paul Street in May 2021, officials said Tuesday.

Marlon Scott was convicted of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree by a Monroe County grand jury and sentenced as a persistent violent felony offender.

Prosecutors say the man fired at least eight shots at an individual after a verbal altercation on St. Paul Street near Norton Street around 3 p.m. on May 6, 2021.

Scott fled the scene of the shooting but following a thorough investigation, police identified him as the main suspect and arrested him at a later date.

“Scott recklessly shot at an individual at least eight times in broad daylight without regard to the safety of the neighbors in the community,” said Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Jirik. “At 3 p.m., children could have been getting off the school bus or outside playing. Our community is safer with Marlon Scott in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game on Tuesday, a day after he took a swing at a Titans player and instead struck a Tennessee coach in the head following a 41-7 win.

Hart was suspended without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct and won’t be eligible to rejoin the team until after Buffalo plays at Miami on Sunday.

Hart has the right to appeal the decision reached by the league’s VP of football operations Jon Runyan.

In a letter sent to Hart, Runyan said the altercation happened near the end zone as both teams were leaving the field. Runyan said Hart sought out a Titans player, whose identity was not revealed, and had to be held back by a coach as other players shook hands in the end zone near the stadium tunnel leading to the teams’ locker rooms.

Hart is then accused of closing his fist and throwing a punch that struck a Titans’ coach, whose identity was also not revealed.

“Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury, and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional,” Runyan wrote.

Hart played 17 snaps on Monday, including seven on special teams, and is the primary backup to left guard Rodger Saffold.

He’s an eighth-year player who is familiar with the Titans after appearing in three games with Tennessee last season. He was waived by Tennessee in November and then claimed by the Bills.

Morning sunshine will give way to rapidly increasing clouds as moisture gets injected back into the region. That’s the quiet part of our Wednesday. Things will get louder into the afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.