Polis drops $2 million more into his campaign as statewide Democrats keep wide fundraising edge

scord
3d ago
Polis needs to go he has screwed up this state all the fees and taxes added and nothing to show for it
Steve Pierce
3d ago
yup, he can't get contributions, so he's trying to buy the office again, his policies, his actions, his lifestyle are destroying the state
Terri Richards
3d ago
If you are a true American who loves your country vote red if your a WORTHLESS PERSON who HATES this NATION.and is WORTHLESS vote blue
Steamboat Pilot & Today
State budget writers fear consequences of Colorado voters approving affordable housing ballot measure
The state lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are raising red flags about how two measures on the November ballot — one that would reduce the income tax rate and another that would set aside about $300 million annually for affordable housing — could combine to hamstring the legislature’s future finances, namely by eating into education funding.
coloradopolitics.com
Democrats Bennet, Polis up by double digits over GOP challengers in Colorado, new poll shows
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lead their Republican challengers by double digits in the Democrats' bids for reelection a month before voting begins, a nonpartisan poll released Thursday shows. Bennet, who is seeking a third full term, is running 10 points ahead of GOP nominee Joe...
coloradopolitics.com
WATCH: Democrat Phil Weiser launches statewide TV, digital ad campaign in Colorado AG's race
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and his mobile whiteboard are back. The prop figures prominently in the first TV ad released Thursday by the Democrat's reelection campaign, which juxtaposes footage from an ad Weiser ran four years ago to illustrate what Weiser's campaign calls his "follow-through" during his first term on campaign promises.
Colorado Republicans push back against Camp Hale ‘land grab’
As Colorado Democrats continue to push President Biden to designate Camp Hale as a new national monument, Republican Representatives are saying the move would hurt the state.
KDVR.com
Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy
DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
Colorado voters are against legalizing magic mushrooms, according to poll
Colorado has a reputation as a drug-friendly place — both of legal and illegal varieties. Most voters don't support legalizing psychedelics, however, although there is a large segment of voters who haven't made up their minds.
coloradopolitics.com
Common Sense Institute names Kelly Caufield as its new Colorado leader
The Common Sense Institute tapped Kelly Caufield on Friday as executive director of the research organization’s Colorado branch. Denver-based Caufield will take the reins in Colorado as Kristin Strohm, the organization’s president and CEO, focuses on expanding the Common Sense Institute nationwide. Currently, the Common Sense Institute operates in Colorado and Arizona, with plans to launch in more states soon.
Polis answers on Colorado’s inflation, crime
We talk with Gov. Jared Polis in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview this Sunday morning on “Colorado Point of View” on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Scott M. Estill: Eliminate the Colorado state income tax?
Jared Polis won the race for Colorado governor back in 2018 with 53% of the vote, good for a 10 point margin over his Republican opponent. If the polls are accurate for the upcoming November election, he will again win with about a 10 point advantage. His opponent this year is Heidi Ganahl, a Republican who checks most of the boxes of her fellow party members. As far as I can tell, there is no mention of any of the far-right election fraud claims on her website and The Donald is nowhere in sight. Just a straightforward law and order, pro-life, job creation sort of candidate.
Secretary of State investigating sheriff for allegedly promoting Boebert
The Garfield County Sheriff is facing some possible campaign violations due to issues with state campaign finance laws.The Secretary of State's Office sent a letter to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Monday claiming there was sufficient evidence to show that Vallario used his office to promote Lauren Boebert in June."The Complaint alleges that since 2018 Respondents have improperly used the office, equipment, email, resources, and Facebook page of the Garfield County Sheriff's Department," the letter reads, in part. "The Complaint also alleges Respondents used those official resources to support a congressional candidate, deride the candidate's...
coloradopolitics.com
CRONIN & LOEVY | Campaign marketing 101: what to expect
The 2022 general elections are now fewer than four weeks away. Mail-in ballots will be mailed to voters in Colorado the week of Oct. 18. When we were students in the 1960s, election campaigns were dominated by the three major television networks — CBS, NBC and ABC — and their local affiliates. The 30-second television spot ad was the preferred campaign tool of the day, and state and local candidates for office would buy local spot ads on national television programs. The ads would run on dramas and variety shows as well as sporting events.
coloradopolitics.com
Broomfield high schooler wins Colorado’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest
A Broomfield student won Colorado’s first high school contest to design the state’s digital “I Voted” sticker for the upcoming November election. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Friday that the winner of the contest is Matthew H., a senior at Holy Family High School. Matthew hopes to pursue graphic design in college after he graduates from high school next year.
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
KDVR.com
Election 2022: Colorado Poll Results
FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College / The Hill poll of Colorado voters conducted September 18-19, 2022. Methodology below. 📄 Spreadsheet: Full Results/Crosstabs/Tables (xls) Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted September 18-19, 2022. The sample consisted of...
coloradopolitics.com
BIDLACK | Polis has a Jeffersonian epiphany
Thomas Jefferson is one of the most interesting figures in American history. My own work during the past 25 years performing a one-man show as Alexander Hamilton has oft led me to study the man from Monticello closely, as Hamilton and Jefferson were great rivals. Jefferson called Hamilton the “colossus,” and Hamilton had nastier things to say about old Thomas.
coloradopolitics.com
Inflation's effect on Colorado's revenue worry legislators, economists
A nationwide inflation rate of 7.9% in 2022, coupled with federal interest rate hikes, housing prices, trade problems and "geopolitical uncertainty," is making Colorado's revenue picture a little shaky, according to state economists. And that appeared to make members of the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee concerned about whether there will...
KRDO
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
Colorado must issue additional taxpayer rebates, new report shows
Colorado's tax collections through June reached such historic levels that the state government must issue another rebate. State of play: The state's discretionary revenue from tax collections jumped 23.7% in the just-finished 2022 fiscal year — the largest general fund increase since at least 1975, if not ever, according to a new report from legislative economists.
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
