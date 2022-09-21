ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati weather: Chance of strong to severe storms Wednesday, then clear skies

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
Some rain and storms will be heading through the region Wednesday, with a possibility of some strong to severe storms coming later this afternoon.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service, thunderstorms forming along a cold front could become severe this afternoon and this evening, with damaging winds as the main threat. The outlook is in place for Southeast and East Central Indiana; Northern and Northeast Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio.

The highest threat for severe weather will mainly be along and north of I-70, and the most likely time for the weather will be between 5-10 p.m.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather decreases after today, with mostly sunny skies the rest of the week and a chance of showers on Sunday.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low around 63 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Thursday night, mostly clear with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Friday night, mostly cloudy with a low around 54.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 and a chance of showers after 2 p.m.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

