Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
NMU Foundation, UPHS-Marquette close on purchase agreement for old hospital site
MARQUETTE, MI— The following is a release from the NMU Foundation:. The Northern Michigan University Foundation and UP Health System - Marquette today announced successful completion of an agreement that transfers ownership of the former hospital site to NMU Foundation from UP Health System - Marquette. NMU Foundation acquired the property for $1 and will receive $4 million. UP Health System – Marquette staff and services currently on-site will remain in the RCN (“Neldberg”) Building and Blood Bank Building as tenants for a term of up to 18 months, which will allow the hospital to finalize details for an alternative location in the Marquette area. UP Health System – Marquette will assume all occupancy expenses.
wnmufm.org
Final NMU presidential candidate comes to campus
MARQUETTE, MI— The fourth and final candidate for president of NMU made several appearances on campus Wednesday. Mike Godard is provost at Southeast Missouri State University. He has primary responsibility for leading the overall administration and promotion of academic excellence in the faculty and academic programs. Godard recently co-chaired and guided the university through the development of a new strategic action plan. He also led an academic prioritization review process that resulted in the transformation of a majority of the university’s academic programs and the development of several new degree programs.
wnmufm.org
Grant awarded to Marquette Regional History Center
MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Regional History Center has been awarded a $19,500 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The money will be used to operate the museum. It was awarded through the MACC peer review process and was one of 639 applications to compete for fiscal year 2022-2023 funding. Officials say it's one of the only operations grants available in Michigan.
wnmufm.org
Hockey game raises $100,000 for Marquette County United Way
MARQUETTE, MI— The Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised more than $100,000 on Saturday. The money will benefit the United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. It will go directly back to the community through the United Way’s annual grant funding. Officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Comley’s Deal Extended at Northern Michigan University
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northern Michigan University in Marquette has extended the contract of interim athletic director Rick Comley. The 75 year old former NMU AD and hockey coach was named last month on an interim basis to serve once again in his former position. Comley has agreed to a two year deal, which gives NMU an elongated chance to find his long term replacement. Comley served nine seasons as Michigan State’s hockey coach following Ron Mason’s retirement.
wnmufm.org
Third NMU presidential candidate meets with stakeholders, public
MARQUETTE, MI— The third candidate for NMU’s president’s seat met the campus community and residents Tuesday. Meera Komarraju is currently the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. A professor of psychology, she has served as the Director of the Undergraduate Psychology Program and Department Chair, as Associate Dean for student and curricular affairs for the College of Liberal Arts, and as College Dean. She was also the President of the Faculty Senate.
radioresultsnetwork.com
UP Health System Welcomes New Doctor To Ishpeming Hospital
UP Health System – Bell is pleased to welcome Christie Ferrari, DNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, to the Family Medicine staff. Christie will see and treat patients of all ages for annual wellness visits, high blood pressure, nutrition counseling, chronic diseases, arthritis, allergy injections and more. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.
WLUC
City of Negaunee outlines plans for $885k MEDC grant
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is explaining its plans for a Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Downtown Enhancement grant of $885,261 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The money, announced earlier this month, will support infrastructure and placemaking upgrades in downtown Negaunee. According to a press release...
WLUC
‘Everything just came together’: One business closes, another expands
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sheryl and John Yavorski are the owners of 906 Flowers and Gifts. Their store is along Ludington Street across from the UPS store. But in one week, the flower and gift shop is closing. “Everything just came together very, very nicely. I was very concerned about...
UPMATTERS
When to expect snow in the U.P.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fall is approaching which means it’s time for pumpkin picking, autumn leaves, sweater weather and preparing for snow. The Michigan Upper Peninsula typically starts to see snow in the fall and it doesn’t stop until well into the spring months. The first day of measurable snow changes every year and is different based on where you are in the U.P. So, when can we expect to see snow this year?
wnmufm.org
Man brought back to Iron County to face drug, absconding charges
IRON COUNTY, MI— A man has been extradited from Nevada to face charges in Iron County, Michigan. Donald Kurth was recently located and identified by officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department while they were investigating an unrelated crime. He was held on a Michigan State Police warrant while arrangements were made for his transportation back to Michigan.
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
UPMATTERS
Man arrested after two robbery attempts in Negaunee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Negaunee man is lodged at the Marquette County Jail after police say he made two robbery attempts on Wednesday afternoon. The Negaunee City Police Department (NCPD) says officers were dispatched to an unarmed robbery attempt at Embers Credit Union in Negaunee at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21.
wnmufm.org
Police release names of suspects arrested in recent drug bust
Baraga County, MI - Police have released the names of those arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team in Baraga County last Thursday. 22-year-old Madisson Tikkanen and 40-year-old Prince Preston were in a vehicle that was stopped by the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team near Covington. Police found cocaine in the vehicle and reportedly a large amount of fentanyl. Tikkanen and Preston are charged with ‘possession of cocaine.’ The Baraga County Prosecutor’s Office is also considering charges related to the fentanyl.
Comments / 0