State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
Boston police officer taken to hospital after crash in South Bay Plaza
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash behind the Best Buy in South Bay Plaza in Dorchester early Friday morning. A Boston 25 photographer saw officers following the driver of an SUV at a high rate of speed when one of the cruisers collided with the SUV.
Traffic Alert: Transformer Explosion & Pole Down on Route 135
NATICK – Report of a transformer explosion with a telephone pole down on West Central Street in Natick, around 5:30 p.m. today, September 22. Route 135, near the 300 block, will be shut down in Natick to Second Street in Framingham. Natick Police and Natick Fire on scene. SOURCE...
Ethiopian man allegedly involved in Roxbury shooting caught after 8 years on the run
The man had escaped the country but recently flew to Chicago where he was arrested. An Ethiopian man who has been on the run from police for eight years following an alleged attempted murder in Roxbury has been caught and extradited back to Massachusetts to face charges. Members of the...
Thieves target catalytic converters in quiet Boston suburb
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Naomi Litrownik was shocked that on her quiet Needham street, her car was targeted. “Nobody heard anything. I have a dog. Neighbors have a dog. Nothing,” said Litrownik, whose catalytic converter was stolen. Thieves targeted the catalytic converter in her Prius. “As far as we...
Boxford town administrator charged after crash
IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night
BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
67-year-old punches younger man on Orange Line over loud music, police say
MBTA Transit Police have issued two assault charges to two Boston men, late Thursday afternoon, after the men reportedly got into a fight on an Orange Line train over loud music being played. Witnesses told transit police on Thursday that the incident started when a 34-year-old Boston man, while traveling...
Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Taunton. Officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Tremont Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old...
Bail reduced for ex-employee of prominent Boston bank accused in rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
The bail for a Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected in several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years, was reduced. Ivan Wai Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a...
School bus hits large pothole in Providence
Some students were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus.
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
Protesters plan to block Boston traffic during Wednesday morning commute
BOSTON – WBZ-TV has learned about a protest that could impact your Wednesday morning commute.An environmental group claims it plans to block five major traffic routes around the greater Boston area. The group did not say which spots it plans to block.No further information is currently available.
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
25 Investigates: Mail stolen from collection box outside local post office
NEEDHAM, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that Needham Police are investigating mail theft from a blue collection box located right outside the US Post Office on Great Plain Ave. Several people who mailed checks from the box in late August have already reported check fraud. A Needham woman,...
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
