4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets

"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
Boxford town administrator charged after crash

IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash

IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
