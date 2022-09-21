Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meet your candidates for Bentonville City Council
Bentonville City Council has four contested races going into the November election. Be smart: Each of the council contests is citywide, meaning residents can vote in all the races, regardless of the ward in which they reside.Election Day is Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.Council members serve four-year terms.Ward 1, Position 1 — Allyson de la Houssaye v. Beckie SebaHoussaye is the executive director at Women of Oz, a mountain biking organization, where she's also chair of the board of directors. She volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul School and Sugar Creek Elementary, and she...
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
KHBS
Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery
The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
KHBS
Attorneys for Arkansas man charged in Capitol attack file several motions
WASHINGTON — The attorneys for an Arkansas man charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol attack have filed several motions in the case. Richard Barnett’s attorneys filed for a motion asking for the courts to dismiss the case, saying the jury pool is tainted. If the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Plans for south Fayetteville hotel receive committee approval
FAYETTEVILLE — A plan to include a new hotel on the former Farmers Cooperative site took another step forward last week. The city’s Subdivision Committee on Thursday voted to recommend approval of large-scale development plans for the project. It’s now up to the Planning Commission to make the final decision.
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kuaf.com
After months of planning, FORMAT Festival starts today
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
New Fayetteville Public Safety Campus nears completion
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s new Public Safety Campus is near completion and Fayetteville police hope to move in by the first of the year. Lieutenant Doug Pope with the Fayetteville Police Department said upgrading to the new Public Safety Campus is long overdue. When he first joined the Fayetteville Police Department back in 1995, […]
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Howse building in Bentonville sells for $6.2 million
A 39,652-square-foot office/warehouse building in Bentonville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $6.2 million. The purchase price equals $156.36 per square foot. Burk Utah 243-253 LLC, a California entity whose members include Gary Burk, bought the commercial building at 2714 S.E. Otis Corley Drive. Jay Howard, through his Howse Retail LLC, was the seller.
Tesoro Beach in Springdale brings Mexican and Salvadoran flavors together
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Established in 2006, Ever Galdamez says his father Entimo with the help of his mother Ana opened Tesoro Beach. It combines Mexican and Salvadoran flavors with years of experience in every dish. "He was just always determined to be his own boss. That was his dream....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
Bentonville parents address school board about child they said was left on bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The parents of a Bentonville elementary student, who they said was left on a bus for nearly four hours Monday, spoke at the Bentonville Board of Education meeting Tuesday. Michael and Michella Carpenter's 5-year-old son, Charlie, goes to Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Bentonville. They said he...
Bentonville parents whose child was left on bus ask for change
The Bentonville parents of a kindergartner who was left on a school bus for hours addressed the school board Tuesday.
Rescued bobcat settling in at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs
A 12-year-old bobcat now has a new home in the Ozarks after a 500-mile road trip.
Miami has new ordinance to deal with stray, dangerous animals
MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami enacts a new ordinance to help deal with stray, dangerous or unwanted dogs and cats. The City Council approved the new Animal Control Ordinance (Chapter 4) during Monday’s meeting. It includes a “trap, neuter and return” policy for stray community cats. All dogs and other animals as listed in the ordinance brought to the shelter or taken in by Animal Control will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated, unless proof of such is provided, before release to owners or adoption proceeds.
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
KHBS
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
Explorers Find Abandoned ‘Adult’ Theater in the Woods near Joplin, Missouri
They could tell by the shape of the building that if this place showed movies, it likely didn't show just any type of videos. Explorers found what appears to be an abandoned 'adult' movie theater buried deep in the woods of Missouri. Exploring locations where people no longer are is...
Kait 8
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 1