Bella Vista, AR

Axios NW Arkansas

Meet your candidates for Bentonville City Council

Bentonville City Council has four contested races going into the November election. Be smart: Each of the council contests is citywide, meaning residents can vote in all the races, regardless of the ward in which they reside.Election Day is Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.Council members serve four-year terms.Ward 1, Position 1 — Allyson de la Houssaye v. Beckie SebaHoussaye is the executive director at Women of Oz, a mountain biking organization, where she's also chair of the board of directors. She volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul School and Sugar Creek Elementary, and she...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery

The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
City
Bella Vista, AR
Bella Vista, AR
Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Bentonville, AR
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Missouri State
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
fayettevilleflyer.com

Plans for south Fayetteville hotel receive committee approval

FAYETTEVILLE — A plan to include a new hotel on the former Farmers Cooperative site took another step forward last week. The city’s Subdivision Committee on Thursday voted to recommend approval of large-scale development plans for the project. It’s now up to the Planning Commission to make the final decision.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

After months of planning, FORMAT Festival starts today

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

New Fayetteville Public Safety Campus nears completion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s new Public Safety Campus is near completion and Fayetteville police hope to move in by the first of the year. Lieutenant Doug Pope with the Fayetteville Police Department said upgrading to the new Public Safety Campus is long overdue. When he first joined the Fayetteville Police Department back in 1995, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Howse building in Bentonville sells for $6.2 million

A 39,652-square-foot office/warehouse building in Bentonville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $6.2 million. The purchase price equals $156.36 per square foot. Burk Utah 243-253 LLC, a California entity whose members include Gary Burk, bought the commercial building at 2714 S.E. Otis Corley Drive. Jay Howard, through his Howse Retail LLC, was the seller.
BENTONVILLE, AR
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami has new ordinance to deal with stray, dangerous animals

MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami enacts a new ordinance to help deal with stray, dangerous or unwanted dogs and cats. The City Council approved the new Animal Control Ordinance (Chapter 4) during Monday’s meeting. It includes a “trap, neuter and return” policy for stray community cats. All dogs and other animals as listed in the ordinance brought to the shelter or taken in by Animal Control will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated, unless proof of such is provided, before release to owners or adoption proceeds.
MIAMI, OK
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
Kait 8

Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
