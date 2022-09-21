Read full article on original website
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link.
WebMD
Gas stoves can cause asthma in children and cancer in adults by emitting the same gas pumped out by cars on roads - even when they're turned off
Gas stoves can give children asthma and put adults at risk of cancer by emitting the same particles belched out by cars and trucks - and can do so even when they're switched off, scientists warn. Dr Jonathan Levy, an environmental health professor at Boston University, wrote for The Conversation...
‘Like gasoline on my body’: Teen develops allergy to water
A teenage girl newly diagnosed with a rare water allergy affecting just one in every 230 million people has revealed taking showers can feel like “being doused in gasoline and set on fire” – and she can’t even cry at the pain because her own tears bring her out in agonising hives.
MedPage Today
In Wake of Philips Recall, Patients Still Waiting for Sleep Apnea Devices
More than a year after the start of a recall now involving more than 5 million breathing devices, doctors and patients are still feeling the effects as manufacturer Philips continues to remediate machines and weathers scrutiny from federal agencies. The recall by subsidiary Philips Respironics has affected certain continuous positive...
