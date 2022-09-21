ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Boys soccer: Antonio Casabianca's late goal lifts John Jay over rival Ketcham

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago

The coaches more than once have said to themselves this season, "We've gotta find a way to get this kid more playing time."

Antonio Casabianca's talent is obvious, having shown his abilities on both ends of the field, but the starting lineup of the John Jay-East Fishkill boys soccer team is a difficult one to crack, given the quality of its roster. So, Casabianca has mostly been utilized as a "super sub," filling in wherever there is a need.

"He's a natural midfielder," coach Rob Seipp said, "but he can do a little of everything and can take on different roles."

Including the leading man. Casabianca was the hero Tuesday night, scoring the winner late as the Patriots eked out a 1-0 win to stave off rising Roy C. Ketcham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etBTU_0i495uBa00

Girls soccer : Jordan's double overtime goal lifts John Jay in late comeback over Arlington

Boys soccer rankings : John Jay, Arlington among Section 1's top 10 boys soccer teams

In the absence of top scorer Connor Howe, who was sidelined with an injury, the junior stepped in at forward and delivered in the clutch with his deft footwork and savvy, tallying his first varsity goal.

"I saw the ball come to me and knew this was my moment," Casabianca said. "We had some opportunities before on crosses and didn't get it, so I said, 'This one has to be it.'"

What it means

Ketcham had struggled during a rebuilding phase following its section championship in 2018, but the team appears now to be far along in its construction, turning heads this season with a hot start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CP5ZB_0i495uBa00

A victory over John Jay, one of the better programs in Section 1, surely would have been a notch on the belt. And Ketcham did almost earn that. But the Patriots, maintaining their position as big brother, extended the arm to hold their intra-district rival at bay. Just barely.

"There's always excitement going into our games with (Ketcham) and you want to win badly," senior Joey Moore said. "They're a really good team and we'll see them again. We might see them in sectionals, too."

Turning point

Both teams had several promising possessions, but scoring opportunities were thwarted by missed shots and excellent defense. The Patriots finally broke through to end the stalemate with 6:32 remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y24tk_0i495uBa00

Grant Bryant sent a pass ahead to Erik Popp and the midfielder played a cross to Casabianca on the left wing, setting up the initial shot. Casabianca's first attempt was deflected, but the ball bounced back to him and, splitting a double team, he angled a shot behind the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

"It was an evenly-played game that could've gone either way," Seipp said, "so it's always exciting when you're able to pull those out and win."

John Jay twice came within inches of goals earlier in the contest. A shot clanged off the left post two minutes into the match and, in the 50th minute, Ketcham's Dominic Abbatiello made a last-second defensive save, kicking the ball out just before it crossed the goal line. Daniel Mejia played well and had seven saves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caypd_0i495uBa00

Moore, Bryant and Myles McKenna helped lead a defense that repeatedly turned Ketcham away when it breached the 30 ― both units, Seipp said, mirroring each other's speed and intensity. It seemed for a while that overtime was likely.

"But once my first shot hit off the goalie and came back to me, I knew that was it," Casabianca said. "You have to take advantage of the chances you get."

As he has, in general, with the increased playing time.

Next up

Ketcham (4-1-1) hosts Carmel at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The Patriots (6-2) host Scarsdale at 5 p.m. Thursday in a game that has marquee billing. Both teams narrowly lost in the playoffs last fall to Mamaroneck on its path to the Class AA state semifinals, and Scarsdale has emerged this season as an early title favorite.

Quotable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWyT1_0i495uBa00

"They're a tough team and played really well in the back," Casabianca said of Ketcham. "We were just a better team tonight. ... Being the best team in our district means a lot to us."

"I think we're a contender in the section," Moore said. "There are some really good teams out there, but we believe we're in that group."

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com ; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Boys soccer: Antonio Casabianca's late goal lifts John Jay over rival Ketcham

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westchestermagazine.com

Westchester Hills Completes Its Golf Course Redesign

Renowned “Open Doctor” architect Rees Jones created the course enhancements for Westchester Hill Golf Club in White Plains. Golfers at Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains began enjoying an all-new golf experience this summer as the 109-year-old club unveiled the results of a $3.5 million renovation by famed architect Rees Jones.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester

The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
East Fishkill, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
City
Carmel Hamlet, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Arlington, NY
City
Jay, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Sports
City
Mamaroneck, NY
examiner-plus.com

The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition

Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Beekman Ale House Does Beer and Bar Pies in Sleepy Hollow

The front of the Beekman Ale House. Photo by Andrew Dominick. The Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow serves up flavorful bar pizza, 20 beers on tap, and so much more. Patrick and Luke Sheeran will flat out tell you that they had zero kitchen experience prior to opening Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, where for about a year and a half they’ve been serving craft beer, cocktails, and the star of their small menu: 12-inch bar pizzas.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
101.5 WPDH

Legendary Poughkeepsie Bar Hosting “Farewell Weekend”

Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October. Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party doesn't truly start here till well past midnight.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jay
midislandtimes.com

Local diner closes after 50 year run

September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
PLAINVIEW, NY
101.5 WPDH

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Roy C#Patriots
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Burgess Meredith & Rockland County History

On the September 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History, we turned our attention to the life and legacy of the actor Burgess Meredith, who lived in the village of Pomona, in Ramapo, NY for thirty years. Meredith’s son, Jonathan Meredith, joined Clare Sheridan to share memories of his father,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Fox News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
105.5 The Wolf

Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
boozyburbs.com

Coffee Roaster is Expanding with First Rockland Location

Roast’d, the local coffee shop and roastery, has eyes on Rockland County. Plans for a new store in Nanuet are underway at The Shops at Nanuet. Each store features an in-house coffee roaster — this is their fourth location (Franklin Lakes, Hasbrouck Heights, Fort Lee) — coffee is roasted in small-batches onsite to “ensure absolute freshness”.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
868
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy