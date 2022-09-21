ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

weisradio.com

Sand Rock Woman Jailed on Drug Charges

A Cherokee County woman was arrested on a variety of drug charges Tuesday. 34 year old Lori Pizano of Sand Rock was taken into custody by Leesburg Police late that night on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
SAND ROCK, AL
Calhoun Journal

Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
wrganews.com

Silver Creek Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase

A 50-year-old Silver Creek man on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase. According to Floyd County Jail records, police attempted to pull over Billy John Hammonds for concealing the identity of his vehicle when Hammonds drove away in his car leading officers in a car chase. Police stated that during the chase Hammond failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red lights while reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
SILVER CREEK, GA
WAFF

Albertville man indicted for murder

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of an Albertville homicide in April 2022 has been indicted for murder. In court documents, Michael Wayne Childress was indicted on Aug. 10, his bond was set on Aug. 25 at $100,000. Childress is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Bennett. A...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 20

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . fraudulent use of credit/debit card; miscellaneous charges. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $115. September 19. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Dialsdale Dr. S.W.
CBS 42

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing man to death in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death. On Wednesday, Anniston Police Department officers responded to disturbance calls in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Authorities learned a stabbing victim was transported to Stringfellow Hospital by a personal vehicle before […]
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co. EMA

Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Former soldiers released from Russian captivity, landed on American soil. Former soldiers released from Russian captivity, landed on American soil. Financial Friday: What you need to know about Medicare enrollment. Updated: 10 hours ago. This is the time to make...
FORT PAYNE, AL
Calhoun Journal

September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Calhoun Police Investigating Robbery at Dollar General

Via the Gordon Gazette: Detectives with the Calhoun Police Department are investigating a robbery at the Dollar General on Curtis Parkway in Calhoun. The robbery happened late Monday night when a white female entered the store and handed a store employee at the checkout counter a note that said ‘give me all the money and no one gets hurts.’
CALHOUN, GA
WAFF

One lane reopened following early morning DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in a road closure early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on September 22 on Alabama 68. Lanes are currently blocked on the roadway near DeKalb County Road 57.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office...
ONEONTA, AL

