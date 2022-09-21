Police: Woman pulls gun on man and his child at gas station

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at a man and his young child.

The incident happened Tuesday night at the BP Gas Station on South Park St.

Officers said the 37-year-old woman asked someone at the gas station for a cigarette and an argument ensued.

She then allegedly pulled out a handgun with her finger on the trigger and pointed it at a man and a child in a stroller.

Police said they found the woman later and she allegedly admitted to having the gun.

She’s now facing charges related to carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.

