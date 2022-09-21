ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
krcgtv.com

Survey: Most Missourians favor marijuana legalization

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new poll finds that a significant majority of Missouri voters would vote to legalize marijuana in the state if the election were held today. The poll finds broad support for the measure among all demographic groups. The SurveyUSA poll of 830 registered voters found that...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Lincoln Hough
Person
Andrew Koenig
KSDK

Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

What happened to Medicaid expansion in Kansas?

Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? Kelly told Kansans during her State of […]
KANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#State Of Missouri#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Republican#Democrats#Democratic#House
mymoinfo.com

Missourians Would Vote For Recreational Marijuana

(Jefferson City) A new survey suggests the majority of Missouri voters support the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The Survey-USA poll shows 62 percent of respondents would approve Amendment Three in November, 22 percent oppose the ballot measure, and 16 percent are uncertain. The poll numbers...
KCTV 5

State gives $3 million to Missouri colleges to combat nursing shortage

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced nearly $3 million in grants are heading to 11 colleges and universities to help combat a nursing shortage. Parson said this will enhance the nursing students’ education programs while developing solutions to alleviate staffing shortages. Schools awarded grants will develop career-ladder programs in high schools, expand earn-while-you-learn models, and improve their virtual and long-distance learning options.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KCTV 5

Gov. Kelly honors Kansas Gold Star Families with monument at Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas Gold Star Families on Friday by unveiling a permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument unveiled on Friday will stand as a memorial honoring the families of the more than 6,500 Kansans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
KANSAS STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan. While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll

MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy