Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts, bill heads to House
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians could get a break on state income taxes under a proposal approved by the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday. Senators voted 24-4 to send the bill to the GOP-led House for consideration. The roughly $1 billion proposal would cut the top income tax rate...
kcur.org
Missouri Senate candidate Sarah Shorter: 'We are underfunding a lot of our institutions'
Sarah Shorter started out looking to run for Platte County commissioner, but when they realized there already was a qualified candidate in that race, they turned their attention to the Missouri Senate. The self-described queer, disabled millennial is open about dealing with mental and physical health issues. "I have gone...
ksmu.org
Missouri Senate seeks to pass special session bills that differ from governor’s proposal
The Missouri Senate is set to pass two bills out of its chamber Wednesday as a part of a special session centered around an income tax cut and a set of agriculture tax credits. However, both bills differ from what Gov. Mike Parson initially requested, with one of them containing...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s NAACP Opposes Income Tax Cuts in Special Session
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri NAACP is among the groups opposed to the state income tax cut plan in the special legislative session. Brent Palm reports:
Missouri Senate moves ahead with compromise plan to cut income taxes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators on Tuesday gave first-round approval to a bill to cut state individual income taxes as called for by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The GOP-led Senate's compromise plan would immediately cut the top income tax rate from the current 5.3% down to 4.95%. Parson had asked lawmakers to take the top tax rate to 4.8%.
thefreshtoast.com
Kansas AG Candidates Criticize Wichita’s Recent Marijuana Decriminalization — Here’s Why
Starting today, the state’s largest city will no longer prosecute cannabis cases. Neither man running for AG are supportive of the idea. The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide. The decriminalization...
krcgtv.com
Survey: Most Missourians favor marijuana legalization
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new poll finds that a significant majority of Missouri voters would vote to legalize marijuana in the state if the election were held today. The poll finds broad support for the measure among all demographic groups. The SurveyUSA poll of 830 registered voters found that...
KFVS12
Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the biggest topics facing Missouri voters were examined in a SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision and 19% are not sure.
KSDK
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met. Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, of Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements...
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
What happened to Medicaid expansion in Kansas?
Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? Kelly told Kansans during her State of […]
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
mymoinfo.com
Missourians Would Vote For Recreational Marijuana
(Jefferson City) A new survey suggests the majority of Missouri voters support the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. The Survey-USA poll shows 62 percent of respondents would approve Amendment Three in November, 22 percent oppose the ballot measure, and 16 percent are uncertain. The poll numbers...
KYTV
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson, and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July. Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from Minus 29 in May to...
KCTV 5
State gives $3 million to Missouri colleges to combat nursing shortage
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced nearly $3 million in grants are heading to 11 colleges and universities to help combat a nursing shortage. Parson said this will enhance the nursing students’ education programs while developing solutions to alleviate staffing shortages. Schools awarded grants will develop career-ladder programs in high schools, expand earn-while-you-learn models, and improve their virtual and long-distance learning options.
Kansas election conspiracy theorists seek 2020 redo, ban on electronic voting machines in 2022
Kansas secretary of state's office pushes back against federal lawsuit filed by conspiracy theorists alleging voter fraud in 2020 and 2022. The post Kansas election conspiracy theorists seek 2020 redo, ban on electronic voting machines in 2022 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Gov. Kelly honors Kansas Gold Star Families with monument at Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas Gold Star Families on Friday by unveiling a permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument unveiled on Friday will stand as a memorial honoring the families of the more than 6,500 Kansans who made the ultimate sacrifice.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan. While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot...
KMBC.com
Weed Chips? KC brands are looking capitalize on the potential of legal marijuana in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the vote this November that could legalize marijuana in Missouri, iconic Kansas City brands are now entering the world of medical marijuana. Among them is Guy's Chips. At an undisclosed location inside of Franklin's Stash House, a craft cannabis manufacturer in Kansas City,...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll
MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
