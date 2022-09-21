Read full article on original website
Related
Minnechaug football struggles on the road, falls to Wachusett
HOLDEN -- It was a long, cold night for Minnechaug football. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
John Auchter scores 5 rushing TDs as Ware picks up big win over Pathfinder, 45-14
WARE — The Ware football team defeated Pathfinder at home on Friday night, 45-14, in a dominating fashion. Ware utilized a strong run game to take the victory, as it rushed for over 400 yards as a team, while Pathfinder struggled throughout the game to find any flow offensively.
No. 5 East Longmeadow football moves to 3-0 with win over No. 16 Chicopee Comp
EAST LONGMEADOW — No. 5 East Longmeadow football defeated No. 16 Chicopee Comp, 34-12, to move to 3-0 on the season Friday night at home.
Live Coverage: Week 3 of Western Mass. High School Football
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The high school football season continues in Week 3 with a long slate of games through Western Massachusetts and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Devin Buchanan, Ryan Pulzari’s performances push Greenfield football past No. 14 Frontier
SOUTH DEERFIELD — On the first cold night of the high school football season, Greenfield ended Frontier’s two-game win streak with a 30-9 win on the road.
No. 2 Westfield football uses dynamic offense to defeat No. 12 Pittsfield
WESTFIELD – After a week off from live game-action, the No. 2 Westfield football team beat visiting No. 12 Pittsfield, 40-6, at Bullens Field Friday night.
No. 7 Agawam football’s defense shines in win over Putnam
SPRINGFIELD – The No. 7 Agawam football team wasted no time jumping out to an early lead in its Friday night matchup with Putnam at Berte Field.
Joshua Grillo, Christopher Daskam lead Belchertown football over Ludlow
LUDLOW – A workman-like effort in the first half Friday led the Belchertown football team to a 24-12 victory over Ludlow on the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryant Lopes, late interception leads No. 9 Longmeadow football past No. 4 West Springfield (photos)
LONGMEADOW — No. 9 Longmeadow did not play its best game on Friday night against No. 4 West Springfield.
Scoreboard: Wahconah girls volleyball remains undefeated behind 3-0 victory over Athol & more
The Wahconah girl’s volleyball team defeated Athol Thursday evening 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-15) for their seventh consecutive win of the season.
Jameson Dion, Matthew Hockman lead No. 10 Amherst football past No. 20 Easthampton
HOLYOKE – When the No. 10 Amherst football team got the ball following the opening kickoff, the Hurricanes did what they do best — run it. And they did not stop the entire game.
Patriots.com
Sharon's Dave Morse Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Following a come-from-behind 40-28 victory over Westborough last weekend to improve to 2-0, Sharon High School's Dave Morse has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2022 season. Coach Morse, currently in his 12th year as head coach...
Amherst girls volleyball team curtails Westfield’s win streak
WESTFIELD – Three steps forward, one step back. The Westfield High School girls volleyball team entered their latest contest against Amherst riding a three-game win streak, having beaten Pittsfield, Minnechaug, and Lee in sweeping sets. The Hurricanes blew the Bombers off course though with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 sweep on Wednesday evening.
Inside Iowa City High runner Ford Washburn's quest to bring home a cross-country state title
Iowa City High senior Ford Washburn has cemented himself as one of the top distance runners in the area. He has made the state tournament every year, each time improving upon his state meet placement, from 20th place as a freshman to catapulting to fourth place in his junior year. ...
Scoreboard: Pair of second-half goals puts East Longmeadow girls soccer over Northampton & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The East Longmeadow girls’ soccer team scored a pair of second-half goals to lift the Spartans over Northampton, 3-1, Friday afternoon.
East Longmeadow used frustration as motivation in 3-0 win over Easthampton: ‘Just use the ball as your punching bag’
EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow girls’ volleyball team took the court on Wednesday night with one clear and shared mindset spread throughout the team: erase the woes from Monday’s loss to Mount Greylock and focus on the game at hand.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0