Amherst girls volleyball team curtails Westfield’s win streak

WESTFIELD – Three steps forward, one step back. The Westfield High School girls volleyball team entered their latest contest against Amherst riding a three-game win streak, having beaten Pittsfield, Minnechaug, and Lee in sweeping sets. The Hurricanes blew the Bombers off course though with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 sweep on Wednesday evening.
WESTFIELD, MA
