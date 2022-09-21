Read full article on original website
Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
WNEM
Flint woman details data discrepancy discovery of kids’ lead levels
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman is sharing her story after she was awarded $100,000 by a jury following her refusal to falsify blood test results for Flint children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water during the water crisis. April Cook-Hawkins said she worked for the Genesee County Health...
New street drug in Michigan
Good morning, today is Saturday. This morning, we want to alert you to a new street drug in Michigan that is deadly and dangerous — Xylazine. This is an animal tranquilizer seen in fentanyl, another potent opioid. ...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
WNEM
Michigan makes $1.2M investment in veteran suicide prevention
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $1.2 million investment in veteran suicide prevention programs to help more than 500,000 military veterans and their families. This is the largest investment in veteran suicide prevention outreach since at least the year 2000 and likely the largest in Michigan history,...
As grim milestone nears, Saginaw hospital event to reflect on pandemic’s toll
SAGINAW, MI — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact community health, officials with Covenant HealthCare plan to host an event there to help people healing mentally from the global health crisis. Kristin Knoll, a spokesperson with the Saginaw hospital, said individuals can attend “Pillars of Light,” an outdoor...
WNEM
Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
Great Dane rescued after spending more than a month stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – More than a month after efforts began, a dog has been rescued from a small island in Clare County. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control and a slew of local volunteers have been working to save a Great Dane named Zaria from an island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake.
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
WNEM
Security expert assesses response to stabbing at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A school stabbing caused classes to be canceled across the Bridgeport-Spaulding district, postponed homecoming events, and the possible forfeiture of a high school football game. Two students were injured, and an 18-year-old student was arrested. While the school district and Bridgeport Township Police aren’t talking...
awesomemitten.com
ULTIMATE 2022 Michigan Fall Color Map + Peak Prediction Guide
If you are on the hunt for the best fall colors in Michigan, then you will want to reference this guide — which includes an interactive Michigan fall color map as well as the most recent information about the 2022 fall colors in Michigan. For the vast majority of...
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Arab American News
Henry Ford first in the state to offer new cancer-detecting blood test
A Michigan hospital network is the first hospital in Michigan to receive a blood test technology that detects cancer early, when it can be cured. Henry Ford Health, which has several hospitals in the Metro Detroit area, is among an early group of healthcare providers that will offer Galleri, a “Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) blood test” developed by the healthcare company GRAIL.
Flint Area People Choose Best Local Ice Cream Shops
Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Weird because it's also the first day of fall -- and feels like it! You might want a hoodie and space heater while you eat Ice Cream from your favorite shop!. Here are some Genesee County local favorites, for that homemade cone you...
WNEM
No charges filed related to Snapchat posts by Grand Blanc football team
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - No criminal charges will be filed related to social media posts made by members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team, as announced by Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and Grand Blanc Police Chief Brian Lipe. “We have reviewed the Snapchat posts and,...
WNEM
STARS to resume charging fares beginning in October
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) has announced it will resume charging fares starting Oct. 1, but at a reduced rate. STARS said main bus route fares will be reduced from $1.50 to $1 for the general public and from $0.75 to $0.50 for seniors and disabled people. LIFT paratransit rides will be reduced from $2.75 to $2. Thirty day passes for mainline bus routes will be reduced from $60 to $40 for the general public and from $40 to $20 for seniors and ADA riders.
