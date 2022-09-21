These cross country runners own the fastest times in Greater Lansing
Here's a look at the top times by boys and girls high school cross country runners in Greater Lansing through Monday's meets.
BOYS
Name, school - Time
Joey Bowman, St. Johns – 15:37.5
Parks Allen, Ithaca – 15:53.2
Collin Farmer, Pewamo-Westphalia – 16:01.3
Jesse Carson, Capital Homeschool – 16:03.2
Nate Carmody, Haslett – 16:15.2
Thomas Larson, Alma – 16:28.6
Theodore Davis, Dansville – 16:30.4
Tyler Dohm, St. Johns – 16:38.1
Logan Zahn, Capital Homeschool – 16:40.6
Cameron Pierce, Leslie – 16:42.5
Isaac Staib, St. Johns – 16:43.8
Koda Brandt, Charlotte – 16:48.1
Nolan Inglis, DeWitt – 16:49.3
Alex Doneth, Mason – 16:56.7
Ezekiel Grimmet, Capital Homeschool – 16:59.3
Lucas Hopkins, Olivet – 16:59.3
Collin Cook, Stockbridge – 16:59.9
Broderick Raleigh, Capital Homeschool – 17:01.6
James Meninga, Mason – 17:02.3
GIRLS
Name, school - Time
Anna Delgado, East Lansing – 17:59.8
CC Jones, Lansing Catholic – 18:39.3
Taylor Pangburn, Grand Ledge – 18:40.6
Whitney Werner, Pewamo-Westphalia – 18:49.5
Hannah Pricco, Lansing Catholic – 18:50.5
Madeleine Hill, Saranac – 18:58.9
Lily Salazar, Okemos – 19:17.5
Emma Netzel, Holt – 19:29.0
Lauren Walker, Holt – 19:30.8
Shannon Gillahan, Okemos – 19:31.6
Clara Fletcher, St. Johns – 19:31.7
Ezgi Kurt, Alma – 19:33.0
Tessa Roe, Lansing Catholic – 19:36.2
Hailey Creisher, Leslie – 19:42.6
Abby Young, St. Johns – 19:49.0
Lillana Lehnst, Ithaca – 19:49.3
Erin Lubahn, Leslie – 20:02.6
Lauren Hunter, Haslett – 20:04.6
Meghan Ford, Mason – 20:04.7
