Lansing, MI

These cross country runners own the fastest times in Greater Lansing

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
Here's a look at the top times by boys and girls high school cross country runners in Greater Lansing through Monday's meets.

BOYS

Name, school - Time

Joey Bowman, St. Johns – 15:37.5

Parks Allen, Ithaca – 15:53.2

Collin Farmer, Pewamo-Westphalia – 16:01.3

Jesse Carson, Capital Homeschool – 16:03.2

Nate Carmody, Haslett – 16:15.2

Thomas Larson, Alma – 16:28.6

Theodore Davis, Dansville – 16:30.4

Tyler Dohm, St. Johns – 16:38.1

Logan Zahn, Capital Homeschool – 16:40.6

Cameron Pierce, Leslie – 16:42.5

Isaac Staib, St. Johns – 16:43.8

Koda Brandt, Charlotte – 16:48.1

Nolan Inglis, DeWitt – 16:49.3

Alex Doneth, Mason – 16:56.7

Ezekiel Grimmet, Capital Homeschool – 16:59.3

Lucas Hopkins, Olivet – 16:59.3

Collin Cook, Stockbridge – 16:59.9

Broderick Raleigh, Capital Homeschool – 17:01.6

James Meninga, Mason – 17:02.3

GIRLS

Name, school - Time

Anna Delgado, East Lansing – 17:59.8

CC Jones, Lansing Catholic – 18:39.3

Taylor Pangburn, Grand Ledge – 18:40.6

Whitney Werner, Pewamo-Westphalia – 18:49.5

Hannah Pricco, Lansing Catholic – 18:50.5

Madeleine Hill, Saranac – 18:58.9

Lily Salazar, Okemos – 19:17.5

Emma Netzel, Holt – 19:29.0

Lauren Walker, Holt – 19:30.8

Shannon Gillahan, Okemos – 19:31.6

Clara Fletcher, St. Johns – 19:31.7

Ezgi Kurt, Alma – 19:33.0

Tessa Roe, Lansing Catholic – 19:36.2

Hailey Creisher, Leslie – 19:42.6

Abby Young, St. Johns – 19:49.0

Lillana Lehnst, Ithaca – 19:49.3

Erin Lubahn, Leslie – 20:02.6

Lauren Hunter, Haslett – 20:04.6

Meghan Ford, Mason – 20:04.7

