Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Evansville Neighborhood Walmart receives new look

The newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2500 N. First Avenue held its grand re-opening Friday after nearly $3 million invested in renovations. It followed with a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m., and a store celebration afterward that offered food and fun for area customers. "This store is a key...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WTVW

Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company is closing after more than 70 years in business. Scott Schroeder with Crescent Plastics says the closure will impact 60 employees. He says they plan to stop production by December 2 and cease operations by the end of the year. Schroeder says they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

River City Racing Club to Host Championship Model Boat Race Today

River City Racing Club to Host Championship Model Boat Race Today. Evansville’s River City Racing Club will host the 2022 Jack Kohlmeyer Fall Classic, the final championship race of the season, September 24-25 at Deaconess Sports Park. 289 model boats are registered to compete in the event, which is expected to draw hundreds of participants, supporters, and spectators over the weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Former employees speak out about Pink Energy following closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, employees with Pink Energy sent 14 News a letter from their management, letting them know the doors were closing. [PREVIOUS: Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues]. One day later, former employees are speaking out about conditions within the business, and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list

INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade

The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Craft and Vendor Fair

Owls Nest 30 is hosting a craft and vendor fair on Saturday, October 8th from 12pm-4pm at 2427 N. Sherman St. Evansville. Lots of crafts, vendors, and baked goods. Vendors can set up at 11am. If you’d like more information, call: 812-453-9923.
EVANSVILLE, IN
