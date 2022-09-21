Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
city-countyobserver.com
UE women ready for upcoming tournaments
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Beginning on Sunday, the University of Evansville women’s golf team will be participating in a pair of tournaments. Four individuals open the Briar Ridge Invitational on Sunday before the remainder of the squad travels to Wolcott, Colorado for the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. Destynie Sheridan,...
city-countyobserver.com
Volleyball opens MVC schedule with two home matches
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Missouri Valley Conference play opens with two huge tests when the University of Evansville volleyball team welcomes Illinois State and Bradley to Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The weekend opens on Friday with a 6 PM match versus the Redbirds before the Purple Aces face the Braves on Saturday at 5 PM.
city-countyobserver.com
River City Racing Club to Host Championship Model Boat Race Today
River City Racing Club to Host Championship Model Boat Race Today. Evansville’s River City Racing Club will host the 2022 Jack Kohlmeyer Fall Classic, the final championship race of the season, September 24-25 at Deaconess Sports Park. 289 model boats are registered to compete in the event, which is expected to draw hundreds of participants, supporters, and spectators over the weekend.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laportecounty.life
Kelly Kubit remembered as bold and resourceful
It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the death of former Slicer and Slicer assistant coach, Kelly Kubit. He passed away last week in Las Vegas where he had lived for the last decade. He was part of a group of La Porte junior high kids that I had at the Valparaiso University Basketball Camp three years in a row in the late 70s. That group included Tom Dermody, the Stesiak brothers, John Boyd, Bret Benefiel, Matt Heinen, Don Estep, and probably a couple guys I can’t remember.
city-countyobserver.com
Ivy Tech “College Go Week” Tuesdays@theTech Event Sept. 27 at Evansville, Princeton, and Tell City Campuses
Evansville, IN – Ivy Tech Community College has a “College Go! Week” Tuesdays@theTech is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College Evansville, Princeton, and Tell City locations. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/TTT. The event is for anyone considering choosing Ivy Tech for...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
indiana105.com
Michigan City Area Schools Announcement Regarding Football Game vs. Lake Central
The Michigan City High School Athletic Department today said they wanted to announce that despite an auto accident at Ames Field Thursday night, tonight’s scheduled varsity football game between Michigan City and Lake Central will proceed as planned. Kickoff will be at 7pm at Ames Field. A news release...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
thereporteronline.net
Bridgeview Sports Dome
A full-size, artificial grass soccer field that complies with MLS standards is housed in the Village of Bridgeview Sports Dome, a multipurpose air-supported building. Soccer, softball, football, lacrosse, and other sports for kids and adults can all be played on the divided field!. In order to give athletes a secure,...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Homecoming at Hobart High School
The school year has just begun; however, Hobart High School is busier than ever with all the sports that are going on. Many fall sports are in play including volleyball, football, boys and girls soccer, tennis, and cross country. The sports records currently are volleyball record is 10-5, football record...
14news.com
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company is closing after more than 70 years in business. Scott Schroeder with Crescent Plastics says the closure will impact 60 employees. He says they plan to stop production by December 2 and cease operations by the end of the year. Schroeder says they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
firstsportz.com
Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals what annoys him most about the Chicago Street Race
NASCAR cup series will race in Chicago Downtown in 2023. The event will feature the street course debut of the premier racing series. The decision has divided the racing community as a whole. The political uncertainty surrounding the event is a factor behind the mixed reactions. The proposed region for the race is also a hotbed for criminal violence.
nwi.life
Thomas Dodge’s Joe Heisler: Sales associate, fisher, team player
It started as a love for cars. Then, it started as a job as a porter at a Region dealership. Now, Joe Heisler is in his 19th year at Thomas Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Highland. Heisler began his career with Thomas Dodge in the early 2000s. Over the years,...
WTVW
Former Air Force One makes a visit to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the biggest attractions at the Evansville Regional Airport for two days actually comes in the smallest size which is a twin engine plane, that is known as the smallest Air Force One plane on record. The “Ike Bird” plane was constructed for President...
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Million Dollar Indiana Home Has Some Interesting Interior Designs…
The great news about interior design choices, especially ones that are superficial, is that they can be changed pretty easily. Of course, you might enjoy the many murals scattered throughout this Indiana home currently listed on Zillow for $1,199,999. The home, at 1731 Beachview Ct in Crown Point, also has:
Comments / 0