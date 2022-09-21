ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
city-countyobserver.com

UE women ready for upcoming tournaments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Beginning on Sunday, the University of Evansville women’s golf team will be participating in a pair of tournaments. Four individuals open the Briar Ridge Invitational on Sunday before the remainder of the squad travels to Wolcott, Colorado for the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. Destynie Sheridan,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Volleyball opens MVC schedule with two home matches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Missouri Valley Conference play opens with two huge tests when the University of Evansville volleyball team welcomes Illinois State and Bradley to Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The weekend opens on Friday with a 6 PM match versus the Redbirds before the Purple Aces face the Braves on Saturday at 5 PM.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

River City Racing Club to Host Championship Model Boat Race Today

River City Racing Club to Host Championship Model Boat Race Today. Evansville’s River City Racing Club will host the 2022 Jack Kohlmeyer Fall Classic, the final championship race of the season, September 24-25 at Deaconess Sports Park. 289 model boats are registered to compete in the event, which is expected to draw hundreds of participants, supporters, and spectators over the weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, IN
City
Valparaiso, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Chesterton, IN
Sports
Evansville, IN
Sports
City
Chesterton, IN
State
Arkansas State
Local
Indiana Sports
laportecounty.life

Kelly Kubit remembered as bold and resourceful

It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the death of former Slicer and Slicer assistant coach, Kelly Kubit. He passed away last week in Las Vegas where he had lived for the last decade. He was part of a group of La Porte junior high kids that I had at the Valparaiso University Basketball Camp three years in a row in the late 70s. That group included Tom Dermody, the Stesiak brothers, John Boyd, Bret Benefiel, Matt Heinen, Don Estep, and probably a couple guys I can’t remember.
VALPARAISO, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Kiel
WTVW

Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
EVANSVILLE, IN
thereporteronline.net

Bridgeview Sports Dome

A full-size, artificial grass soccer field that complies with MLS standards is housed in the Village of Bridgeview Sports Dome, a multipurpose air-supported building. Soccer, softball, football, lacrosse, and other sports for kids and adults can all be played on the divided field!. In order to give athletes a secure,...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Homecoming at Hobart High School

The school year has just begun; however, Hobart High School is busier than ever with all the sports that are going on. Many fall sports are in play including volleyball, football, boys and girls soccer, tennis, and cross country. The sports records currently are volleyball record is 10-5, football record...
HOBART, IN
14news.com

Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company is closing after more than 70 years in business. Scott Schroeder with Crescent Plastics says the closure will impact 60 employees. He says they plan to stop production by December 2 and cease operations by the end of the year. Schroeder says they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bubba#Beacons
firstsportz.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals what annoys him most about the Chicago Street Race

NASCAR cup series will race in Chicago Downtown in 2023. The event will feature the street course debut of the premier racing series. The decision has divided the racing community as a whole. The political uncertainty surrounding the event is a factor behind the mixed reactions. The proposed region for the race is also a hotbed for criminal violence.
CHICAGO, IL
WTVW

Former Air Force One makes a visit to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the biggest attractions at the Evansville Regional Airport for two days actually comes in the smallest size which is a twin engine plane, that is known as the smallest Air Force One plane on record. The “Ike Bird” plane was constructed for President...
EVANSVILLE, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
CROWN POINT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy