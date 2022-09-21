ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Aggie Soccer Drops 1-0 Decision to No. 21 Mississippi State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 1-0, against the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ellis Field. Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0 SEC) ran out of time after an unlucky own goal in the 52nd minute. In the scoreless first half, the Aggies and the Bulldogs played a tightly contest stanza with A&M owning the edge in shots (6-4) and shots-on-goal (2-1) and Mississippi State holding a 4-2 corner kick advantage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Releases Fall Enrollment Numbers

Texas A&M releases fall enrollment numbers that are reported to the state legislature and the Texas coordinating board of higher education. Headcount on the 20th official class day at the College Station and health science center (HSC) campuses had a combined total of 71,871. That is up from 70,458 last fall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Jennifer Cain, Capital Projects Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about railroad crossing improvements and closures, the upcoming bond election, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 23, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about tonight’s city council agenda, a change in the shared housing ordinance, National Night Out, kudos, city growth, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Listen to “College Station Karl Mooney on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station, TX
Sports
wtaw.com

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Lauren Hovde, Development Administrator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about a new RV park, cabins, the north Bryan Industrial Park, and more development during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Those Who Tell Brazos County Commissioners To Return Early Voting This Year To The MSC Are Told It Is Too Late

On voter registration day, Brazos County commissioners are told that it is too late to move this November’s early voting back to Texas A&M’s memorial student center (MSC). During Tuesday’s meeting, county clerk Karen McQueen and elections coordinator Krystal Ocon said federal election laws do not give them enough time to change voting locations and get ballots…which contain voting location information…sent to voters serving in the military and working overseas.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Brandon Collins
wtaw.com

Brazos County Judge Says The Stalemate Over Setting The Tax Rate May Delay Mailing Property Tax Bills

The Brazos County commission’s continuing stalemate over setting next year’s property tax rate may delay the mailing of property tax statements. County judge Duane Peters says he was told by the tax assessor-collector that because the appraisal district was late in certifying values, the state tax code gives the county until October 22 to decide the tax rate.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

A Bryan Man Is Found Dead By Firefighters Responding To A House Fire

Bryan firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a house fire Wednesday night where they found a man who was dead. Assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett identified the victim as 70 year old James Green. No firefighters were injured. The fire in Green’s home near 22nd and Pierce started in...
BRYAN, TX

