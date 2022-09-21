Read full article on original website
Aggie Soccer Drops 1-0 Decision to No. 21 Mississippi State
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 1-0, against the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ellis Field. Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0 SEC) ran out of time after an unlucky own goal in the 52nd minute. In the scoreless first half, the Aggies and the Bulldogs played a tightly contest stanza with A&M owning the edge in shots (6-4) and shots-on-goal (2-1) and Mississippi State holding a 4-2 corner kick advantage.
Texas A&M Releases Fall Enrollment Numbers
Texas A&M releases fall enrollment numbers that are reported to the state legislature and the Texas coordinating board of higher education. Headcount on the 20th official class day at the College Station and health science center (HSC) campuses had a combined total of 71,871. That is up from 70,458 last fall.
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Jennifer Cain, Capital Projects Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about railroad crossing improvements and closures, the upcoming bond election, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 23, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about tonight’s city council agenda, a change in the shared housing ordinance, National Night Out, kudos, city growth, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Listen to “College Station Karl Mooney on...
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Lauren Hovde, Development Administrator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about a new RV park, cabins, the north Bryan Industrial Park, and more development during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
College Station ISD School Board Hires School Resource Deputies For Elementary And Intermediate Campuses
The Brazos County sheriff’s office and College Station ISD school board members agree to deploy two more school resource deputies. CSISD deputy superintendent Molley Perry says both will serve intermediate and elementary campuses as a positive law enforcement presence by being mentors and problem solvers. This will give CSISD...
College Station ISD School Board Extends The Superintendent’s Contract Another Year
Tuesday night’s College Station ISD school board meeting ended with a one year extension of superintendent Mike Martindale’s contract. The only comments from board members was asking for the motion, making and seconding the motion, and making a unanimous vote. Martindale, who was promoted to superintendent in April...
Those Who Tell Brazos County Commissioners To Return Early Voting This Year To The MSC Are Told It Is Too Late
On voter registration day, Brazos County commissioners are told that it is too late to move this November’s early voting back to Texas A&M’s memorial student center (MSC). During Tuesday’s meeting, county clerk Karen McQueen and elections coordinator Krystal Ocon said federal election laws do not give them enough time to change voting locations and get ballots…which contain voting location information…sent to voters serving in the military and working overseas.
Former College Station Nightclub Owner Punished For Illegally Receiving A Pandemic Payroll Protection Program Loan
A Bryan man who pleaded guilty in federal court six months ago learned his punishment this week for making fraudulent statements to obtain pandemic loans for his College Station nightclub. According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Houston, 46 year old Keith Johnson admitted that he lied on multiple documents...
College Station ISD School Board Members Learn Of Increased Employee Giving To The CSISD Education Foundation
The September meeting of the College Station ISD school board included an annual update on employees who are supporting the district’s education foundation. Kimberly McAdams, who is one of the school board’s representatives on the foundation board, said 58 percent of employees made a pledge this year. McAdams...
Brazos County Commissioners Continue Stalemate Over Setting Next Year’s Property Tax Rate
For the third consecutive week, two Brazos County commissioners are absent when the agenda brings up next year’s proposed property tax rate. Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford attended Tuesday morning’s meeting, which did not include the tax rate on the agenda. That afternoon, they did not show for...
Brazos County Judge Says The Stalemate Over Setting The Tax Rate May Delay Mailing Property Tax Bills
The Brazos County commission’s continuing stalemate over setting next year’s property tax rate may delay the mailing of property tax statements. County judge Duane Peters says he was told by the tax assessor-collector that because the appraisal district was late in certifying values, the state tax code gives the county until October 22 to decide the tax rate.
A Bryan Man Is Found Dead By Firefighters Responding To A House Fire
Bryan firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a house fire Wednesday night where they found a man who was dead. Assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett identified the victim as 70 year old James Green. No firefighters were injured. The fire in Green’s home near 22nd and Pierce started in...
Bryan Fire Investigators At The Scene Of A House Fire Where A Man Was Found Dead
Bryan firefighters responding to a house fire Wednesday night found when they got inside, a man who was dead. Assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett said 9-1-1 received multiple calls from neighbors around the home near 22nd and Pierce, which is north and west of Sue Haswell Park. Burnett said the...
