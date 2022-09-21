BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 1-0, against the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ellis Field. Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0 SEC) ran out of time after an unlucky own goal in the 52nd minute. In the scoreless first half, the Aggies and the Bulldogs played a tightly contest stanza with A&M owning the edge in shots (6-4) and shots-on-goal (2-1) and Mississippi State holding a 4-2 corner kick advantage.

