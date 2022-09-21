ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution

By WCMH Digital Staff
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mwmbw_0i491vvT00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education .

“This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.”

During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke out on a resolution that could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students .

Columbus’ board also met Tuesday, and through what they said and what they wore, the Columbus City School Board is making it clear that it opposes the resolution being considered by the state board.

Ukrainian family comes to Dayton all thanks to local detective

The meeting was mostly a discussion while outlining what the board plans to do going forward.

Board members and some other district employees wore matching shirts with pride colors and the words “safe space” in the middle of a heart.

“Columbus city schools is a safe space and our shirts represent that,” Adair said.

The shirts, designed by students, were just part of the board’s response to the resolution.

“This is just horrendous and it’s nasty,” Columbus board member Eric Brown said. “I can’t think of enough foul words to apply, and I think we ought to stand up for our LGBTQ community and for the rest of our school community.”

The resolution is called “A Resolution to Support Parents, Schools, and Districts in Rejecting Harmful, Coercive and Burdensome Gender Identity Policies.”  It is against Title IX changes announced over the summer that includes protections for LGBTQ students from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.

“Women and girls like my three daughters stand to lose an awful lot with these regulations,” said Ohio Board of Education member Brendan Shea, who formally introduced the measure Tuesday. “Gender will become purely a matter of identity rather than objective fact.”

Health leaders weigh-in on President’s ‘pandemic is over’ remarks

After a day-long meeting, the state board pushed a vote on the resolution to October.

“I’m not laying any of this at the feet of young people who transidentify,” Shea said. “I have nothing but compassion and empathy for them. I’m laying this at the feet of big people, adults who are imposing these policies and regulations and, yes, contributing to the recruitment and grooming nature of a movement that’s sweeping our youth and nation by storm.”

“The discussions at the state board of education really just promoting flat out discrimination against our LGBT community are really disheartening and disgusting,” Adair said.

The Columbus school board plans to release a statement Wednesday with all members’ signatures. Members also said the board will introduce its own resolution against what the state board is considering and plan on testifying to the state board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

OSU grad set to fulfill lifelong dream

WILMINGTON — A local pastor will get to see his grandson take part in an Ohio tradition. A.J. Frasure, grandson of Calvary Baptist Church’s Pastor David Frasure, will get to dot the “i” in the script Ohio at the OSU-Iowa game on October 22. A.J. has...
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio pastor assaulted while trying to stop Columbus students’ fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pastor was assaulted Thursday evening as he tried to break up a group of fighting teens in the Hilltop neighborhood. Several West High School students reportedly attacked the local pastor on Hague Avenue near Olive and Broad streets, prompting the school’s principal Daniel Roberts to deliver a scornful letter warning […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Some central Ohio schools let students off-campus for Bible-based education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds of public school students in central Ohio have the power to leave campus during the day – not for lunch or recess, but for Bible-based education. Made possible through a U.S. Supreme Court decision from 1952, private religious organizations like the Hilliard-based LifeWise Academy transport students from about 75 public-school […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
WKYC

Affidavits: More pregnant minors who were raped denied Ohio abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 14, 2022. **This story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. At least two more minors made pregnant by sexual assault were forced to leave Ohio to avoid having their rapists’ babies, according to sworn affidavits filed by abortion providers.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Columbus reaches $375K settlement for wrongful arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council has approved a $375,000 settlement for a man who said he was wrongfully arrested and jailed. Timothy Hawkins’ attorney, Fred Gittes, said the entire situation could have been avoided if the Columbus police involved had done better work. The settlement of the federal lawsuit comes almost two years […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pickerington Schools $90 million bond on November ballot

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The last two have failed. In November, the Pickerington Local School District will place a third bond issue on the ballot that it says will drastically help with overcrowding. “Honestly, we’re at a place now where we just can’t wait any longer,” Tom Dains said....
PICKERINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus City Schools#Linus K12#Title Ix#Racism#Columbus School Board#The State Board
10TV

Columbus City Council looking at $20 minimum wage for some workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As interest rates rise for the third month in a row, the City of Columbus is looking at different ways to put more money in some workers' pockets. The council is looking at raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for future companies looking to come to the city to receive tax incentives.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
LANCASTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
columbusmonthly.com

Scott Woods: Campus is Trash. The Debate is Over

Just so we’re clear, your campus is garbage. Every generation of OSU students or denizens thinks their generation’s version of the High Street corridor was better than whatever version currently exists. I want the record to reflect that this is a debate that’s officially and empirically dead. The fact that you can call it a corridor and not catch any side-eye is almost all that needs to be said, since back in the day that used to be a “strip.”
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. Police said the 38-year-old victim said he was approached by an unknown person who had...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Social media threat closes Wilmington City Schools

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilmington City schools were closed on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to allow police time to investigate threats found on social media. According to police, the closure comes after threats were made against several students that may belong to the school district. A concerned parent alerted police after her son mentioned seeing threats […]
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio breweries: Taps flowing despite carbon dioxide shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Columbus breweries have heard about the carbon dioxide shortage shutting down beer-making across the country, but it hasn’t stopped these brewers yet. In other parts of America, smaller breweries are shutting down after a carbon dioxide production shortage caused by natural contamination at the Jackson Dome — a Mississippi reservoir of CO2 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Suspect in break-in attempts near OSU tied to other crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A slew of unusual break-in attempts around Ohio State’s campus has led police to arrest a man with an extensive criminal history. Aaron Kastein, 42, has been charged with felony burglary for the third time from an incident that happened in July 2021. “My understanding is some college-age females came home […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Guy Fieri gets behind idea to rename Columbus Main Library 'Flavortown HQ'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Could the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main library be renamed "Flavortown HQ"? It will if Guy Fieri has anything to do with it. The Columbus library tweeted Tuesday, "If we get every single resident of Columbus to get a library card this month we'll rename our Main Library to Flavortown HQ."
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Following the future includes Ohio State commitment on national TV

Most of the Buckeye commitments are in action again this weekend as high school football is in full swing in Ohio and across the country. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is well underway and most of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy