PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County man will be in jail for the rest of his life for a fire that killed two women and a girl in Homewood. A jury convicted 45-year-old Martell Smith of killing three people in a house fire in Homewood almost five years ago in what prosecutors called an act of revenge. A family member of two of the victims says they will never be able to get their loved ones back. She called Smith a coward and says he got what he deserved for killing three people. She added the loss of her family was...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO