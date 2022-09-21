ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WTRF

Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Martell Smith found guilty of second-degree murder in Homewood fire that killed 3

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County man will be in jail for the rest of his life for a fire that killed two women and a girl in Homewood. A jury convicted 45-year-old Martell Smith of killing three people in a house fire in Homewood almost five years ago in what prosecutors called an act of revenge.  A family member of two of the victims says they will never be able to get their loved ones back. She called Smith a coward and says he got what he deserved for killing three people. She added the loss of her family was...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife

A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Washington man charged for allegedly murdering wife, told dispatchers he was possessed by demons

EDMONDS, Wash. — A Washington man has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife at the end of July. According to KIRO, John Carroll Shipley, 73, allegedly murdered his wife who was later identified as Susan Shipley, 66. Susan was found dead after police dispatchers got a call just before 5 p.m. from John who had reported that there was an emergency as his house.
WASHINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Armstrong County man accused of raping 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges

An Armstrong County man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old, according to state police. Zachary William Baum, 24, of the 100 block of Belltop Drive in Cadogan Township was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor along with counts of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and unlawful restraint.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Westmoreland man called US Capitol 1,400 times

A Westmoreland County man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment for allegedly calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard 1,400 times and leaving messages for members of Congress. According to a complaint filed by the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, Mark E. Ray, 62, of Irwin, left “racially/ethnically charged, anti-Semitic, obscene...
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Parents charged in New Kensington boy's death

Both parents of 9-year-old Azuree Charles were charged Wednesday in connection with the New Kensington boy’s death in May. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the boy’s father, Jean Charles, 40, of Brackenridge, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor by a parent, strangulation, concealing the death of a child and tampering with physical evidence.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold man faces firearms charge after police get tip about 2 wanted men

An Arnold man faces a felony firearms charge after a tip was received about two wanted men being at a house on Victoria Avenue, police said. William Jermain Rodgers, 25, is being held in the Westmoreland County jail after being unable to post a $50,000 bond following his Sept. 14 arrest.
ARNOLD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hempfield Township man accused of leaving Congress members over 200 obscene voicemails

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man is charged with leaving obscene and racially-charged voicemails for members of Congress.Detectives arrested Mark Ray of Hempfield Township after being contacted by U.S. Capitol Police.Ray allegedly left more than 200 voicemails to 35 different Congress members. He's charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment. 
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville man being held at Allegheny County Jail dies

A Monroeville man who had been held at Allegheny County Jail since Sept. 10 died Wednesday. Anthony G. Talotta, 57, was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m. at UPMC Mercy, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. His death is being investigated by the office. No cause was provided.
MONROEVILLE, PA
