Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Martell Smith to serve life in prison for setting Homewood fire that killed 3
Martell Smith stood at the front of an Allegheny County courtroom Thursday with his legs shackled and a leather belt around his waist, securing his hands. He was no longer presumed to be innocent. Less than an hour earlier, a jury of seven men and five women had found Smith...
WTRF
Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
Martell Smith found guilty of second-degree murder in Homewood fire that killed 3
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County man will be in jail for the rest of his life for a fire that killed two women and a girl in Homewood. A jury convicted 45-year-old Martell Smith of killing three people in a house fire in Homewood almost five years ago in what prosecutors called an act of revenge. A family member of two of the victims says they will never be able to get their loved ones back. She called Smith a coward and says he got what he deserved for killing three people. She added the loss of her family was...
Donora man guilty of attempted murder and assaults in North Belle Vernon bar fight
A Donora man was convicted Thursday of the attempted murder of one man and injuring two others during a bar fight three years ago in North Belle Vernon. After more than four hours of deliberations, a Westmoreland County jury found Eric Cook, 46, guilty of 10 criminal counts in connection with the March 7, 2019 knife attack at Just A Tavern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members
HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
wtae.com
Co-defendant testifies in Fayette County homicide and kidnapping trial
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One week after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges, a Fayette County woman took the stand to testify against her former co-defendant. Marjorie Jay told a jury Thursday that Keith Bradshaw planned to kidnap a 16-year-old boy from a Connellsville home...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife
A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
wtae.com
Details of previous case involving accused child molester are hidden from public view
PITTSBURGH — A Pleasant Hills youth sports coach charged with sexually abusing multiple minors pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2018. But many details of that case are not available to the public under Pennsylvania’s clean slate law. Action News Investigates: Watch the report above. Eric Fairman, 26,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donora man contends bar fight that left three injured started by jealous boyfriend
A Donora man told a Westmoreland County jury Wednesday he pulled out a knife to protect himself during an all-out brawl three years ago at a North Belle Vernon bar that left three people seriously wounded. Eric Cook, 46, testified during the third day of his attempted murder trial that...
wtae.com
Mother, father of Azuree Charles charged in connection with boy's homicide
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The father of Azuree Charles has been charged with first-degree murder in his child's homicide, and the child’s mother is facing charges relating to being an accomplice, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Watch the report from New Kensington in the video...
Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire after fight over refrigerator
A local man was charged after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat covered in barbed wire. William Ring from Uniontown said people came to get a refrigerator from his residence that belong to his roommate and his roommate was hit in the face. After the hit in the face, Ring […]
wtae.com
Suspect in custody following shooting in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Leishman Avenue. "I heard three loud pops, but I thought they were fireworks because they're always setting fireworks off up here," said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
21-year-old Pittsburgh man facing charges for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for the role he played in the United States Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the Department of Justice, 21-year-old Thomas Carey and four others communicated with one another ahead of the insurrection and illegally entered the Capitol as a group around 2:16 p.m.
Washington man charged for allegedly murdering wife, told dispatchers he was possessed by demons
EDMONDS, Wash. — A Washington man has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife at the end of July. According to KIRO, John Carroll Shipley, 73, allegedly murdered his wife who was later identified as Susan Shipley, 66. Susan was found dead after police dispatchers got a call just before 5 p.m. from John who had reported that there was an emergency as his house.
Armstrong County man accused of raping 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges
An Armstrong County man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old, according to state police. Zachary William Baum, 24, of the 100 block of Belltop Drive in Cadogan Township was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor along with counts of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and unlawful restraint.
Police: Westmoreland man called US Capitol 1,400 times
A Westmoreland County man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment for allegedly calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard 1,400 times and leaving messages for members of Congress. According to a complaint filed by the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, Mark E. Ray, 62, of Irwin, left “racially/ethnically charged, anti-Semitic, obscene...
Parents charged in New Kensington boy's death
Both parents of 9-year-old Azuree Charles were charged Wednesday in connection with the New Kensington boy’s death in May. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the boy’s father, Jean Charles, 40, of Brackenridge, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor by a parent, strangulation, concealing the death of a child and tampering with physical evidence.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold man faces firearms charge after police get tip about 2 wanted men
An Arnold man faces a felony firearms charge after a tip was received about two wanted men being at a house on Victoria Avenue, police said. William Jermain Rodgers, 25, is being held in the Westmoreland County jail after being unable to post a $50,000 bond following his Sept. 14 arrest.
Hempfield Township man accused of leaving Congress members over 200 obscene voicemails
HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County man is charged with leaving obscene and racially-charged voicemails for members of Congress.Detectives arrested Mark Ray of Hempfield Township after being contacted by U.S. Capitol Police.Ray allegedly left more than 200 voicemails to 35 different Congress members. He's charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville man being held at Allegheny County Jail dies
A Monroeville man who had been held at Allegheny County Jail since Sept. 10 died Wednesday. Anthony G. Talotta, 57, was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m. at UPMC Mercy, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. His death is being investigated by the office. No cause was provided.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0