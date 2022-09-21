Read full article on original website
Animal bonding offers comfort for pet owners
Life without animals, either in the wild or as pets, is nearly impossible to imagine. It’d be like thinking of the sky without birds, a forest without bears and deer, a sea without fish, or for many of us, a home without a dog or cat. Some of us...
Disability can creep up on us at any moment
In the world of work, they are seldom seen. Often, they are not heard and usually forgotten. They are the 90,000 disabled people, about 3 percent of the population who could provide a potent manpower resource in a tight labor market. Yet they are not being tapped fully or correctly,...
One Way to Help College Students Get Enough Sleep – Pay Them to Go to Bed
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Small financial incentives can get college students to go to bed earlier and sleep significantly longer. That’s what my colleagues and I found through an experiment that involved 508 students at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Oxford. When […]
