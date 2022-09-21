Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man who died after "exchange of gunfire" with police identified as Brian Bertram, 53
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who police say fatally shot himself in northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening after first exchanging gunfire with an officer has been identified.Police responded to the 3400 block of Fifth Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. after someone called 911 and hung up. Officers first spoke to people inside a home through a window, then entered the house through the back door.According to police, a man in the house pointed a gun at an officer, then both sides fired. Police did not say who shot first.The officers left the home, and according to police, someone in the house "told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself." Officers re-entered the home and found a man dead of a gunshot wound to the head.He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 53-year-old Brian Bertram, of Minneapolis.The officer who fired at the man was briefly hospitalized for treatment. Both responding officers were wearing body cameras, and they were recording, according to police.A woman and two children were also inside the home.
BCA identifies officer, man who exchanged gunfire inside Minneapolis home
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a Minneapolis man while responding to a 911 hang-up call on Tuesday. The BCA said Friday that Minneapolis Police Office Luke Rysavy fired his patrol pistol while responding to the 3400 block of 5th Street NE on Sept. 20 after someone called 911.
Man arrested after armed standoff in Oakdale triggered 'civil emergency'
OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale were asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempted to peacefully end an armed standoff Friday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempted to talk a resident into surrendering.
1 man dead, officer injured in Minneapolis gunfire exchange
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One man is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a police officer has been injured during an exchange of gunfire at a Minneapolis home, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a 911 hang-up call about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, saw people inside the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Victim family speaks out after Minneapolis cell phone theft ring busted
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - One metro area family is speaking out, sharing their story of how thieves stole their cell phone and how quickly they attempted to drain their online financial apps, in hopes of helping others. A sweeping investigation involving state and local law enforcement in Minneapolis recently...
Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff
The Oakdale Police Department said an arrest has been made in standoff incident that lasted for over 10 hours Friday. At about 12:45 p.m., police arrested 51-year-old Anthony Joseph Jansen. He was taken to the Washington County Jail for a felony threats of violence warrant. The department thanks the public...
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin
A suspect in a Minneapolis murder has been arrested in Superior, Wisconsin. The U.S. Marshals Office arrested Brian Pierre Swearegene, 34, on Wednesday afternoon, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Darrell Lamont Sims II, of Brooklyn Park, in April. A warrant for his arrest had been issued in July...
Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500
A 56-year-old Twin Cities man is accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in an Arden Hills parking garage last week. Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Friday charged Raphael R. Nunn, who’d been residing in Minneapolis, with first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping in connection with the Sept. 13 incident.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man charged in U of M bomb threat
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man with an extensive history of criminal trespassing is now charged in connection with a bomb threat on the University of Minnesota campus Wednesday. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Umar was in the process of being arrested when he told officers involved in the situation...
Man shot, killed near downtown Minneapolis in city's 66th homicide of the year
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 20s died after he was shot just south of downtown Minneapolis on Thursday morning.Police say they found the man at East 19th Street and First Avenue around 9:20 a.m. He had life-threatening injuries and died despite life-saving efforts.Investigators believe that he was approached by another man, who started firing his gun at him. The man ran away and was shot.No one has been arrested. Police say this is the 66th death being investigated as a homicide this year.
Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis
A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
fox9.com
Leneal Frazier family upset after trial delay of former MPD Officer Cummings
(FOX 9) - The family of Leneal Frazier held a press conference Thursday to air their displeasure on the week that former Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings was supposed to go on trial. But the trial was delayed to next year, and the family is continuing their quest for justice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged in Arden Hills carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS — Ramsey County prosecutors have charged a St. Paul man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills last week and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM. Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, is charged with one felony count of 1st degree aggravated robbery and...
Teen pleads guilty to northeast Minneapolis carjacking, admits to others
A Minneapolis man has entered a guilty plea in an armed carjacking incident that happened in June. The man, 18-year-old Shamir Nathann Black, also admitted to two other carjackings that happened in Golden Valley, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. Black was originally charged on June 29 with one count...
Woman sues Ramsey County alleging jail staff caused her 'catastrophic injuries' while in custody
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota woman is seeking upwards of $10 million from Ramsey County, claiming jail employees caused her "catastrophic injuries" and refused her medical treatment while in custody. A lawsuit filed in District Court on Sept. 15 alleges at least seven correctional officers engaged in "unconstitutional...
lptv.org
Four Arrested in Redby Drug Bust
Four people have been arrested following a search and seizure of multiple narcotics on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. According to the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, on September 20, officers conducted a search warrant on two Redby residences. The RLPD reports that the search resulted in finding approximately 3 ounces of cocaine, 1 ounce of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of fentanyl, multiple ecstasy/MDMA pills, and 1 firearm. Various sales and manufacturing items were also found on the scene. The press release states that it is believed the individuals who were arrested had the intent to sell narcotics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-year-old pleads guilty in violent carjacking, admits involvement in others
A young man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June, and admitted involvement in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 18-year-old Shamir Black entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday in connection with...
Brooklyn Center man pleads guilty to firing hundreds of rounds off apartment balcony
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless discharge of a firearm after firing hundreds of bullets from his apartment balcony in July.According to a criminal complaint, a resident of an apartment building on the 5300 block of Russell Avenue North told police she saw her neighbor, Monopolis Brown, 35, shooting guns on his balcony late at night.RELATED: Monopolis Brown charged after allegedly firing hundreds of rounds on apartment balconyBrown was arrested shortly after he approached officers and told them he had been shooting his guns into the air on the Fourth of July.Brown faces up to five years in prison.
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0