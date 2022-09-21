ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSAV News 3

What Georgia newcomers should know to get through hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Tropical Depression Nine garnering attention, there are some long-time residents of the Peach State, newcomers and organizations are keeping an eye out. “Right now, our organization is keeping an eye on the forecast for Tropical Depression Nine” said Evan Peterson, Regional Communication Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia. […]
The Associated Press

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
WRDW-TV

Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach

ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
CBS 46

Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
WJBF

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the money, with the state is saying more […]
The Georgia Sun

Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay

Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
WJCL

Tropical Depression 9 forms, could impact Georgia and South Carolina next week. The latest models

Tropical Depression #9 has formed in the Central Caribbean Sea. It will continue to strengthen today and become a tropical storm by tomorrow and a hurricane by Monday. The tropical system will track near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this weekend. The track takes it near the west coast of Cuba on Monday then west coast of Florida by middle of next week as a category two hurricane.
WXIA 11 Alive

Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
