What Georgia newcomers should know to get through hurricane season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Tropical Depression Nine garnering attention, there are some long-time residents of the Peach State, newcomers and organizations are keeping an eye out. “Right now, our organization is keeping an eye on the forecast for Tropical Depression Nine” said Evan Peterson, Regional Communication Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia. […]
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach
ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
Georgia green lights two companies to grow medical cannabis
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a huge step forward for the tens of thousands of Georgians with epilepsy, cancer, chronic pain and more. “We are so excited to get to work. It’s been a long time coming,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are...
Breached voting machines in Coffee County to be replaced, GA SOS says
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that his office will replace election equipment in Coffee County after supporters of former President Donald Trump were given unauthorized access to it in violation of the law. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the money, with the state is saying more […]
Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay
Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
A look inside Georgia’s 1st robotic dairy farm – here in the CSRA
DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Milking the cows is going high-tech. Hillcrest Farms in McDuffie County is using robots on its dairy farm. Here’s how it’s working and why they decided to go the robot way. Mark Rodgers runs Georgia’s first robotic dairy farm. “We looked at going...
Georgia's $130M plan for electric vehicle charging stations receives federal approval
(The Center Square) — The Federal Highway Administration has signed off on Georgia’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, opening the door to millions in federal taxpayer dollars for the state. With this approval, the Georgia Department of Transportation can start planning how the state will spend roughly $130...
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
Tropical Depression 9 forms, could impact Georgia and South Carolina next week. The latest models
Tropical Depression #9 has formed in the Central Caribbean Sea. It will continue to strengthen today and become a tropical storm by tomorrow and a hurricane by Monday. The tropical system will track near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this weekend. The track takes it near the west coast of Cuba on Monday then west coast of Florida by middle of next week as a category two hurricane.
Economy, inflation among Georgia voters’ top concerns, AJC poll finds
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found 87% of Republicans and 44% of Democrats said the cost of living and current economy were among their two top issues this November.
Free fishing without license this weekend in Ga., no fees to visit national parks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With great weather in the forecast – it is time to get outside and enjoy. Any Georgia residents can fish for free without a license Saturday on any public water from rivers to lakes to the coastal waters. There will also be an event for...
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
How to find sample ballots for the November 2022 election in Georgia
If you’re not sure who is on the ballot for the 2022 November election in Georgia — or if you would like to do more research into the candidates — sample ballots are now available to voters. Voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their...
