FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4

Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Former Steelers great calls for Kenny Pickett to start this week

Just two weeks into the regular season, the Steelers quarterback controversy has former players turned pundits weighing in. Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett? Experience or youth?. Trubisky hasn’t performed well through two weeks, and Pittsburgh’s offense is arguably one of the worst in football. Despite this, the Steelers were able...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Who’s the celebrity picker for College GameDay Week 4, Tennessee vs. Florida?

The college football season is rolling right along and we’re heading into the fourth week of College GameDay as a rivalry game takes center stage. Florida and Tennessee will square off in the fourth week of the season with a lot of bragging rights on the line along with jockeying in the SEC title race. The Volunteers and Gators are fighting for relevance in the conference and both are ranked but there’s still no reason to believe that either is truly a contender.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 2 of the NFL season brought plenty of surprises. The New York Jets had a two-touchdown comeback against the Cleveland Browns in the final two minutes, and the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-point deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields on postgame remark controversy: 'I respect every fan that we have'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields received quite a bit of criticism via social media outlets after he remarked following the recent 27-10 "Sunday Night Football" loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers that such a defeat "hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans" because fans "aren't putting in any work" to earn victories on fields of battle.
CHICAGO, IL
