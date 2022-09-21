Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Former Steelers great calls for Kenny Pickett to start this week
Just two weeks into the regular season, the Steelers quarterback controversy has former players turned pundits weighing in. Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett? Experience or youth?. Trubisky hasn’t performed well through two weeks, and Pittsburgh’s offense is arguably one of the worst in football. Despite this, the Steelers were able...
3 Free Agents the Cubs Could Pursue This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs will be looking to spend money in free agency this winter. Which superstars could they pursue?
Who’s the celebrity picker for College GameDay Week 4, Tennessee vs. Florida?
The college football season is rolling right along and we’re heading into the fourth week of College GameDay as a rivalry game takes center stage. Florida and Tennessee will square off in the fourth week of the season with a lot of bragging rights on the line along with jockeying in the SEC title race. The Volunteers and Gators are fighting for relevance in the conference and both are ranked but there’s still no reason to believe that either is truly a contender.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 2 of the NFL season brought plenty of surprises. The New York Jets had a two-touchdown comeback against the Cleveland Browns in the final two minutes, and the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-point deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Beloved Packers fan favorite signs with rival 49ers practice squad
Green Bay Packers fan favorite Kurt Benkert inks deal with conference rival San Francisco 49ers practice squad. While Kurt Benkert is nowhere near the superstar Aaron Rodgers is for the Green Bay Packers, he is a favorite of the Lambeau faithful. Unfortunately, that label might be gone now as Benkert...
Angels rookie Reid Detmers aims to topple Twins
Two of the top rookie pitchers in the American League will square off on Saturday night when the Los Angeles
Here’s why Kayshon Boutte isn’t playing for LSU today
Kayshon Boutte is not injured but will not be active Saturday Night against New Mexico for a far more personal reason. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is one of the most explosive players in college football and will not be active Saturday for the Tigers against New Mexico. No, he’s...
LeBron James gifts entire Ohio State football team headphones
The Ohio State football team is getting ready for another night showdown tonight against Wisconsin. They know this won’t be an easy game even though they are big favorites. Heading into the game, they get a nice gift from one of their biggest fans. That of course is LeBron...
Bears QB Justin Fields on postgame remark controversy: 'I respect every fan that we have'
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields received quite a bit of criticism via social media outlets after he remarked following the recent 27-10 "Sunday Night Football" loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers that such a defeat "hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans" because fans "aren't putting in any work" to earn victories on fields of battle.
