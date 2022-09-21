ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Recall alert: Ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria risk

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4NYQ_0i48zxER00

CONLEY, Ga. — Have you recently purchased ready-to-eat guacamole, salsa or other vegetable products from a Kroger store in the Southeast? You’d better check your fridge.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, GHGA in Conley, Georgia, issued a recall Tuesday for more than two dozen products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products, which have sell-by dates of Sept. 15 to 19, were distributed Sept. 11 and sold mainly in the deli or produce departments of Kroger stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama, GHGA said in a news release. The items include clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat sides and toppings, such as veggie trays, bean dip and pico de gallo, the company said. Visit the FDA or Kroger website to see a complete list of the affected products, their codes and their lot numbers.

GHGA said it learned of the problem Friday, when a lab notified the company “that a single sample of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.” The bacterium “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems” as well as “miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the company said. Symptoms may include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, diarrhea and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The company said it has not received any reports of illness in connection with the recalled items, which have been removed from stores but may remain in consumers’ homes.

If you bought any of the affected products, you should return them to the store for a refund, according to the release. For more information, call 1-888-449-9386.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Conley, GA
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

NASA continuing with plan for Artemis I launch attempt in Florida despite tropical storm

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA officials said they are still planning for another Artemis I launch attempt next week, despite the tropical system tracking toward Florida. “Our plan a to stay the course and get launch off on Sept. 27th, but we also need to be paying attention and thinking about a plan B,” said Mike Bolger, manager of NASA’s exploration ground systems.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona left hundreds of people stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach them four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding. Government officials have been working with religious groups,...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tropical Storm Ian forms over in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Ian has formed over the Caribbean as of Friday evening. According to The Associated Press, forecasters are saying that Tropical Storm Ian could hit Cuba and South West Florida next week. Earlier on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency or 24 counties and recommended...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Listeria Monocytogenes#Elderly People#Foodsafety#Food Recall#Foodborne Illness#General Health#Ghga
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
121K+
Followers
129K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy