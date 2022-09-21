ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl

It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
NBC Sports

Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him

Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Deadspin

Antonio Brown roasted by ProFootballTalk for Twitter jab at Tampa Bay exec Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ventured into another career endeavor outside of football. Since NFL teams seem to be done with Brown, he tried his hand at NFL “reporting” Wednesday morning on Twitter. And for his efforts, Brown was called out by ProFootballTalk. Brown clapped at former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians after he was reportedly reprimanded for his behavior on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the Saints.
FanSided

What Buccaneers can expect from Cole Beasley

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Cole Beasley. Here’s what Buccaneers fans can expect from their newest wide receiver. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad. Given that Tom Brady is the quarterback of the Buccaneers, and the current makeup of the wide receiver room, the signing makes perfect sense. Here’s what the Bucs and their fans can expect from Beasley.
Yardbarker

Veteran WR Cole Beasley could make debut with Buccaneers Sunday

Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.
Yardbarker

Packers WR Sammy Watkins ruled out Week 3 vs. Bucs

The Green Bay Packers had several wide receivers on their injury report Thursday afternoon. Early Friday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that their status would be determined on Sunday. But it appears one wide receiver has already been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers. And it’s the Packers leading wide receiver so far in 2022.
