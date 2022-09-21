Read full article on original website
How the Bucs saved Mike Evans a ton of money on his suspension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but at least it won’t cost him as much money as it could have. Evans will forfeit his pay for Sunday’s game, but that number is much lower than it...
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Cole Beasley makes solid first impression with Bucs, but will he play Sunday?
TAMPA — If his second full day as a Bucs employee is any sign, newest receiver Cole Beasley is making a solid transition from unsigned free agency to NFL rigor. But whether Beasley is elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers remains unclear.
NBC Sports
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley: 'I've been wanting to play with (Tom) Brady for a long time'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receivers room is starting to resemble a hospital ward given the number of players who are currently nursing injuries. Add on Wednesday's news that Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld, and the team could be severely shorthanded when it takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Deadspin
Antonio Brown roasted by ProFootballTalk for Twitter jab at Tampa Bay exec Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ventured into another career endeavor outside of football. Since NFL teams seem to be done with Brown, he tried his hand at NFL “reporting” Wednesday morning on Twitter. And for his efforts, Brown was called out by ProFootballTalk. Brown clapped at former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians after he was reportedly reprimanded for his behavior on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the Saints.
Yardbarker
Are Buccaneers violating NFL rules by not putting Tom Brady on injury report due to finger?
In news that may come as little surprise to those who have followed football-related matters over the years, it appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have danced around NFL rules as it pertains to the status of quarterback Tom Brady. Brady spoke with reporters on Thursday and insisted he was...
Bucs vs. Packers injury report: 4 players upgraded for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers, and there’s some good news on both sides of the ball. Four players saw upgraded practice participation Thursday, as cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), center Robert Hainsey (knee) and wide...
What Buccaneers can expect from Cole Beasley
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Cole Beasley. Here’s what Buccaneers fans can expect from their newest wide receiver. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad. Given that Tom Brady is the quarterback of the Buccaneers, and the current makeup of the wide receiver room, the signing makes perfect sense. Here’s what the Bucs and their fans can expect from Beasley.
Veteran WR Cole Beasley could make debut with Buccaneers Sunday
Finding themselves decimated by injuries at wide receiver this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Cole Beasley, adding him to their practice squad. Ahead of Week 3's matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers have already ruled out Chris Godwin with a hamstring injury, while several others remain questionable. With Pro Bowler Mike Evans also out this week, serving a one-game suspension, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to turn to the newly acquired Beasley.
Yardbarker
Packers WR Sammy Watkins ruled out Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Green Bay Packers had several wide receivers on their injury report Thursday afternoon. Early Friday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that their status would be determined on Sunday. But it appears one wide receiver has already been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers. And it’s the Packers leading wide receiver so far in 2022.
Tom Brady clearly bothered by injured ring finger on throwing hand
TAMPA ― Tom Brady was busy Thursday shaking off an injury to the ring finger on his right throwing hand. And shaking. And shaking. Over and over again during the portion of practice open to the media, Brady would grip a football, throw a pass and then look down at his hand before shaking it.
Bucs injury report: Chris Godwin out, Donovan Smith doubtful vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without at least two of their Pro Bowl wide receivers for Week 3, and could be down another. While Mike Evans is suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chris Godwin has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones (knee) is questionable.
