ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Traffic
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
fireapparatusmagazine.com

FDNY Truck Response Hampered by Controversial Traffic Diverters

Traffic diverters, planters, boulders and other delineators placed in a New York City intersection hindered a FDNY fire truck from responding to a medical emergency sparking criticism of the Department of Transportation attempt to create open streets, according to report published by Astoria Post. The barriers were installed on 34th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goethals Bridge#Construction Maintenance#Google Maps
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Temporary lanes, shifting traffic patterns coming to Staten Island Expressway in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting early next year, drivers can expect to see changing traffic patterns along one of the busiest segments of the Staten Island Expressway. In June, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $46 million investment to rehabilitate four overpass bridges along the Staten Island Expressway, including the two bridges that carry Staten Island Expressway traffic over Richmond Avenue.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy