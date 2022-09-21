Read full article on original website
Expect Staten Island road closures, delays due to milling efforts next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island drivers should expect daytime road closures and delays next week on the Island as city Department of Transportation (DOT) workers conduct milling efforts. Notices to move parked cars from New Dorp streets that are scheduled for work are posted in advance. If a...
Double disgrace: Flagrant dumping on Staten Island street — and not much being done about it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. If this applies, then there appears to be quite a fortune to be made along Goethals Road North where heaps of tires, old furniture and discarded small construction materials among other things often overflow into the street.
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
Speed restrictions on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge for Friday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Drivers are asked to reduce their speeds as they cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the Friday morning rush hour. A warning of wind restrictions was posted shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday by the MTA. The upper level of the Brooklyn-bound span is congested. 511...
FDNY Truck Response Hampered by Controversial Traffic Diverters
Traffic diverters, planters, boulders and other delineators placed in a New York City intersection hindered a FDNY fire truck from responding to a medical emergency sparking criticism of the Department of Transportation attempt to create open streets, according to report published by Astoria Post. The barriers were installed on 34th...
Two years of this??? ‘The Wanderers’ on traffic nightmare at Bradley, Woolley overpass repair projects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Staten Islanders are used to battling traffic. But a major repair project in the Mid-Island is going to give drivers some extra pain. The decks of the Staten Island Expressway overpasses at Bradley Avenue and Woolley Avenue are each being replaced, a project that is expected to take two years.
How many moving violations were issued across NYC in August?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 46,269 moving violations summonses issued throughout New York City in the month of August, according to NYPD traffic data. The Patrol Bureau issued 35,574 violations.
Source: Woman found dead in waters off Staten Island was from New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 65-year-old woman whose body was found in the waters off of Staten Island lived in Union Beach, N.J., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. While officials have not yet released the identification of the woman, authorities are probing a report that...
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
Temporary lanes, shifting traffic patterns coming to Staten Island Expressway in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting early next year, drivers can expect to see changing traffic patterns along one of the busiest segments of the Staten Island Expressway. In June, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $46 million investment to rehabilitate four overpass bridges along the Staten Island Expressway, including the two bridges that carry Staten Island Expressway traffic over Richmond Avenue.
MTA looking for ways to speed up Staten Island Railway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The borough’s lone train line could start moving a bit faster in the coming years. Earlier this week, New York City Transit President Richard Davey told MTA Board members that the agency has increased speed limits on the subway’s “A” line, with plans to expand the time-saving measure to other routes.
Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Six Flags El Toro roller coaster closes indefinitely due to structural damage, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Six Flags Great Adventure’s popular roller coaster El Toro has been closed indefinitely after inspectors determined the ride was “structurally compromised” following a malfunction last month that injured 14 park-goers, according to a recent report. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com, reported that...
Newark airport will no longer be NYC-area airport due to upcoming city code change
Starting Oct. 3, Newark Liberty International airport will no longer be an NYC airport due to an upcoming change in their city code.
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
Hiking on Staten Island | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One morning, you step outdoors . . . and something is different. Sunrise is later, the birds’ songs change, and there’s a hint of coolness in the air that brings our thoughts to oatmeal, soup and campfires. Even if it’s not the magic...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $17K purchased in Eltingville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Another top-prize winning New York Lottery ticket was sold on Staten Island, the New York Lottery announced Friday. The top-prize winning ticket for the Sept. 22 TAKE 5 drawing was purchased at Naz Cards & Gifts Inc., located at 4346 Amboy Rd. in Eltingville. The ticket...
NYC commission rejects measure that would extend S.I. seat into Brooklyn
CITY HALL, N.Y. — The Island won a small victory Thursday as the New York City Districting Commission voted down a set of maps that would’ve shared one of the borough’s three City Council districts with south Brooklyn. Commission Chair Dennis Walcott said the 15 members will...
