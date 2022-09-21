Read full article on original website
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
Eyewitness News
Route 2 in Glastonbury reopens after crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 is back open in Glastonbury Friday afternoon after a crash. Officials said the two-car crash happened on the eastbound side near Exit 8. State police said there were no injuries. Stay with Eyewitness News for traffic updates.
Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
EXCLUSIVE: Witness reacts to seeing deadly wrong-way collision into tractor-trailer
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two people are dead after their car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, police said. The wrong-way driver was caught on an Uber dash camera on the northbound side of Interstate 91 near exit 38 early Friday morning. The car would go on to crash...
Eyewitness News
Beacon Falls Train Station service halted after body found on tracks
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Beacon Falls Fire Department responded to the train station for a report of a body on the railroad tracks. They said there was no indication of contact with a train, and described the death as “untimely.”. The investigation was handed over to Connecticut State...
sheltonherald.com
Watertown police: Driver killed after car hits tree
WATERTOWN — Local police say a man was killed in a one-car crash on Tuesday morning. Watertown officers were called to the intersection of Litchfield and Plungis roads around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash, according to police. Responding officers discovered a green Saab that had sustained "heavy damage" rammed into a tree on Litchfield Road, police said.
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a crash in Watertown Tuesday night. Police said the single car crash happened on Litchfield Road near Plungis Road. First responders found a sedan crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. Police identified the victim...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Ramming Vehicle, Hitting Father With Toddler in Hamden
Police have arrested a person that's accused of ramming into a vehicle and hitting a father carrying a toddler in Hamden in June. The hit-and-run crash happened on June 9 on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue. Police said they've arrested 26-year-old Richard Atterberry on an outstanding warrant. Officers responded to...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Hitting Manchester Officer
Manchester police have arrested the driver of an SUV that struck an officer in the area of Main Street and Charter Oak Street Friday. The officer was hit while directing traffic, according to police. The driver then sped away. The police officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution...
NBC Connecticut
Metro-North Services Delayed Due to Beacon Falls Untimely Death Investigation
Connecticut State Police are investigating after a body was found near the train tracks in Beacon Falls Friday night. Metro-North officials said services at the Waterbury branch were held and experienced delays of up to 65 minutes. Fire officials said they received a report of a body found next to...
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
Ansonia father charged for assaulting six-week-old daughter: Police
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ansonia was charged for assaulting his six-week-old child leading to child abuse injuries, police said. According to Ansonia police, the Department of Children and Families notified officers of a case involving a six-week-old child who was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for multiple injuries. Police said […]
NBC Connecticut
Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
Crash on I-91N in Longmeadow causing delays
A crash is causing traffic to back up on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow Friday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut
2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 in Windsor
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning. State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38. The crash...
Police: Hamden man charged with leaving scene of hit and run
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Hamden man on Thursday for allegedly evading the scene of a crash and striking a man holding a young child with his car. The Hamden police responded to the scene of an evading motor vehicle crash in the area of Dixwell and Hillcrest Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on […]
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said. Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m. Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the...
Shooting allegations at Midstate Medical Center are false: Meriden police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have released an announcement stating that active shooter/shooting reports at the Midstate Medical Center Friday morning are false. Police said they want to assure the public that there have been no investigations into any active shooting situation at the medical center. Hospital representatives are working with police and are […]
1 driver injured in 3-car accident on Route 57 in Agawam
One person was injured in a three vehicle accident in Agawam Wednesday afternoon.
