Elizabeth Sue Scherzinger
Mrs. Elizabeth Sue Scherzinger, age 85, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, September 21 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Mrs. Scherzinger was born January 5, 1937, in Clifton, Tennessee the daughter of Olison Salone Prater and Elvis Mae Conway Prater. She was retired from GKN and a member of Salem (High Street) Church of Christ.
Faye Crumpton
Faye Crumpton, age 45, of Salem passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born October 2, 1976 in New Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Tankersley and Robin (Crumpton) Mueller who survives. Trina was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Tankersley; daughter, Morgan Hurst; and brother, Jonathan...
Esther M. Chastain
Mrs. Esther M. Chastain, age 98, of Campbellsburg, passed away Friday, September 23 at her home. Mrs. Chastain was born September 25, 1923 in Campbellsburg the daughter of Harry Clyde and Flona Veysylvia Rosenbaum Lee. She was a member of Westview Christian Church. Esther was retired from West Washington School Corp. as a custodian.
Kinder “Bud” Wininger
Kinder “Bud” Wininger, 90, died Sept. 21, 2022. He was born April 5, 1932. He married Wanda Jean Sturgeon on July 19, 1950. Together they had six children.She died April 29, 2014. Bud was a retired mechanic for Peterbilt of Louisville and he was also a member of...
Pal Wow festival
Join the fun at the Pal Wow Fun Fest 2022 at Buffalo Trace Park. The festival begins on Friday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. when the park opens for the festival. Events on Friday include balloon rides, wagon rides, glow run/walk, and balloon glow. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Pal...
Bumper to Bumper part of Thursday's paper
Inside the Thursday, Sept. 22 issue of The Salem Democrat is the Fall Car Care section. Lots of information for local car enthusiasts including photos from the Musketeer Brigade's earlier Rod Run. Here, Roger Edwards drives his truck aaround the track. The paper also includes a story on former West Washington football standout Caleb Murphy who got his first start at center for Indiana University against WKU.
Movie under the stars Friday
Get into the spirit of Halloween with the showing of the movie, Hocus Pocus, on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Washington County YMCA soccer fields,1709 N. Shelby St. The community movie is a fundraiser for the Children’s Tumor Foundation (Ending NF through research). Admission is donation only. Doors open...
