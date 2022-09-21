Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Highlights $1.75 Million Investment in Community at Braddock Carnegie Library Groundbreaking
Governor Tom Wolf joined the ceremonial groundbreaking for renovations at the Braddock Carnegie Library today and highlighted his $1.75 million investment to support the project that will serve as a safe, welcoming, educational space for the local community. “I’m proud to support the legacy of the Braddock Carnegie Library and...
30 employers expected at job fair set on Monday near Youngwood
About 30 employers are expected at a job fair scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Monday at the PA Career Link office adjacent to Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood. Employers will be seeking workers in health care, nursing homes, gambling, staffing, machining, manufacturing, higher education and the package delivery...
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Prepares For Community Day
Butler Township is hosting their annual Community Day event tomorrow. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township’s park on South Duffy Road. There’s plenty of activities during the day including meet-and-greets with police officers and fire trucks. There will also be demonstrations of dek...
erienewsnow.com
Department of Labor & Industry Awards $2.5 Million in Grants to Pennsylvania Organizations
The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded $2.5 million in grants to seven Pennsylvania organizations. The chosen organizations answered the department's call for collaboration on grassroots efforts to eliminate barriers to Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Funding for the grants, awarded to the state through a competitive federal grant...
wisr680.com
Food Distributions Set For Saturday
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
WFMJ.com
Mercer prison seeking 'dozens' of employees
Like just about any other employer, Pennsylvania is looking for people to work at the prison in Mercer County. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is bringing a job fair to the State Correctional Institution Mercer, with the goal of filling what the DOC says is dozens of positions. The fair...
butlerradio.com
BC3 Volleyball with another sweep
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team swept a conference match 3-0 over the Community College of Beaver County Wednesday. The Lady Pioneers won 25-18, 25-13 and 20-15 to improve to 4-0 in their conference. BC3 is now 10-2. BC3 will host two teams Saturday at the Field House. The play Howard Community College at 11am. Then meet Westmoreland County Community College at 3pm.
butlerradio.com
“Get Nebby” 5K To Support VOICe
There’s still time to join in an event in memory of a Butler woman that provides support for local domestic violence and sexual assault survivors to be held next weekend. The sixth annual ‘Get Nebby 5K’ will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, October 2nd at Alameda Park in Butler Township.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
butlerradio.com
County Declares Housing Crisis
The director of Butler County human services says the area currently has a housing crisis. County commissioners approved an emergency declaration at yesterday’s public meeting because of an increased need for emergency shelter locations for homeless families. “We’re seeing more homeless families now,” Brandon Savochka, Butler County’s Human Services...
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
beavercountyradio.com
Governor Tom Wolf Coming to Aliquippa Today
(File Photo of Pa Gov. Tom Wolf provided by Pa Commonwealth Media Services) (Aliquippa, Pa. ) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be be in Beaver County early this afternoon at the Blackbox Theater on the campus of the Aliquippa Jr and Sr High. The Governor will be joined by school administrators to highlight his accomplishments in increasing education funding in Pennsylvania, and what that means for all Pennsylvanians.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
butlerradio.com
Joseph J. Smith
Joseph J. Smith, 91, of Butler, PA, passed away on September 22, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant-McCandless. He was born August 21, 1931 on the South Side of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to the late James and Margaret Smith. Joe graduated from Peters Township High School where he played basketball. Following graduation,...
Mt. Pleasant prepares for first Glass & Ethnic Festival without beloved longtime mayor
Mt. Pleasant Borough Manager Jeff Landy recalls that, in years past, planning the borough’s annual Glass & Ethnic Festival was filled with laughter and humor. This year, however, things were different. “It’s an empty feeling,” Landy said. On Friday, Mt. Pleasant will kick off its first Glass...
butlerradio.com
Lights Will Stay On Later At Some City Parks
Butler City Council has approved a plan to leave the lights on later at several Butler City parks. Council discussed the proposal at their agenda setting meeting earlier this month which includes leaving the lights on until 9 p.m. through October. The parks affected would be the Skate Park at...
erienewsnow.com
SPECIAL REPORT- Connect 55 Residents Speak Out Over Rent Hikes
Naomi Stewart was hoping to live her golden years at Connect 55 Meadville. "When I moved in here, I thought, well, this is it," said Stewart. "This is where Tucker (her dog) and I will spend the rest of our days." However, once her lease expires, her entire world could...
butlerradio.com
Dance Performance Comes To SRU
The Slippery Rock University Department of Dance is preparing for a couple performances Thursday night. The department is hosting a show titled “60 by 60 by 60” at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Dance Studio Theater in Stoner West. The show takes its name from 60 performances...
butlerradio.com
Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf
Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf, 79, of Butler, PA passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1942, in Butler, PA to the late Robert Lester and Alletta E. “Betty” (James) Whitmire. Ms. Namendorf received a Bachelor...
