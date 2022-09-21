(File Photo of Pa Gov. Tom Wolf provided by Pa Commonwealth Media Services) (Aliquippa, Pa. ) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be be in Beaver County early this afternoon at the Blackbox Theater on the campus of the Aliquippa Jr and Sr High. The Governor will be joined by school administrators to highlight his accomplishments in increasing education funding in Pennsylvania, and what that means for all Pennsylvanians.

