PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny school director resigns

Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
Tribune-Review

30 employers expected at job fair set on Monday near Youngwood

About 30 employers are expected at a job fair scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Monday at the PA Career Link office adjacent to Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood. Employers will be seeking workers in health care, nursing homes, gambling, staffing, machining, manufacturing, higher education and the package delivery...
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Prepares For Community Day

Butler Township is hosting their annual Community Day event tomorrow. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township’s park on South Duffy Road. There’s plenty of activities during the day including meet-and-greets with police officers and fire trucks. There will also be demonstrations of dek...
erienewsnow.com

Department of Labor & Industry Awards $2.5 Million in Grants to Pennsylvania Organizations

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded $2.5 million in grants to seven Pennsylvania organizations. The chosen organizations answered the department's call for collaboration on grassroots efforts to eliminate barriers to Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Funding for the grants, awarded to the state through a competitive federal grant...
wisr680.com

Food Distributions Set For Saturday

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
WFMJ.com

Mercer prison seeking 'dozens' of employees

Like just about any other employer, Pennsylvania is looking for people to work at the prison in Mercer County. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is bringing a job fair to the State Correctional Institution Mercer, with the goal of filling what the DOC says is dozens of positions. The fair...
butlerradio.com

BC3 Volleyball with another sweep

The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team swept a conference match 3-0 over the Community College of Beaver County Wednesday. The Lady Pioneers won 25-18, 25-13 and 20-15 to improve to 4-0 in their conference. BC3 is now 10-2. BC3 will host two teams Saturday at the Field House. The play Howard Community College at 11am. Then meet Westmoreland County Community College at 3pm.
butlerradio.com

“Get Nebby” 5K To Support VOICe

There’s still time to join in an event in memory of a Butler woman that provides support for local domestic violence and sexual assault survivors to be held next weekend. The sixth annual ‘Get Nebby 5K’ will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, October 2nd at Alameda Park in Butler Township.
butlerradio.com

County Declares Housing Crisis

The director of Butler County human services says the area currently has a housing crisis. County commissioners approved an emergency declaration at yesterday’s public meeting because of an increased need for emergency shelter locations for homeless families. “We’re seeing more homeless families now,” Brandon Savochka, Butler County’s Human Services...
erienewsnow.com

Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County

Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
beavercountyradio.com

Governor Tom Wolf Coming to Aliquippa Today

(File Photo of Pa Gov. Tom Wolf provided by Pa Commonwealth Media Services) (Aliquippa, Pa. ) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be be in Beaver County early this afternoon at the Blackbox Theater on the campus of the Aliquippa Jr and Sr High. The Governor will be joined by school administrators to highlight his accomplishments in increasing education funding in Pennsylvania, and what that means for all Pennsylvanians.
butlerradio.com

Joseph J. Smith

Joseph J. Smith, 91, of Butler, PA, passed away on September 22, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant-McCandless. He was born August 21, 1931 on the South Side of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to the late James and Margaret Smith. Joe graduated from Peters Township High School where he played basketball. Following graduation,...
butlerradio.com

Lights Will Stay On Later At Some City Parks

Butler City Council has approved a plan to leave the lights on later at several Butler City parks. Council discussed the proposal at their agenda setting meeting earlier this month which includes leaving the lights on until 9 p.m. through October. The parks affected would be the Skate Park at...
erienewsnow.com

SPECIAL REPORT- Connect 55 Residents Speak Out Over Rent Hikes

Naomi Stewart was hoping to live her golden years at Connect 55 Meadville. "When I moved in here, I thought, well, this is it," said Stewart. "This is where Tucker (her dog) and I will spend the rest of our days." However, once her lease expires, her entire world could...
butlerradio.com

Dance Performance Comes To SRU

The Slippery Rock University Department of Dance is preparing for a couple performances Thursday night. The department is hosting a show titled “60 by 60 by 60” at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Dance Studio Theater in Stoner West. The show takes its name from 60 performances...
butlerradio.com

Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf

Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf, 79, of Butler, PA passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1942, in Butler, PA to the late Robert Lester and Alletta E. “Betty” (James) Whitmire. Ms. Namendorf received a Bachelor...
