Charlotte, NC

Hot weather continues in Charlotte Wednesday; cold front brings cooldown just in time for fall

By Ted Phaeton
 3 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Hot and sunny for this Hump Day with a cooldown in store for the end of the week.

Wednesday starts with clear skies and calm winds as temperatures sit in the 60s. Our warm start will become a hot finish as highs peak in the low 90s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds steady between 1 and 5 miles per hour out of the north.

Wednesday night will dip into the mid-60s before rebounding back into the low 90s. Clouds will be a little more abundant with a slight chance of an afternoon and evening shower or storm. This will mainly be caused by an approaching cold front from the north.

Much cooler air will take over behind Thursday’s “Fall” Front as Thursday night will dip into the upper 50s. Fall officially starts Thursday night at 9:04 PM when the Autumnal Equinox takes place.

Friday will be Refreshing, to say the least as we feature clear skies and upper 70s throughout the day. Thursday night into Friday will likely be breezy as well as cooler air continues to funnel in from the mountains.

Look for us to stay relatively seasonable and dry through the weekend before another cold front arrives as we head into early next week.

The Tropics continue to pick up in activity with two named storms and three areas of interest to watch this morning. Fiona is now a Category 4 Hurricane forecasted to track north this week and pass just west of the island of Bermuda. Though it’s not anticipated to make landfall in the states, we can still expect impacts along the east coast in the form of strong and potentially dangerous rip currents.

Tropical Storm Gaston isn’t much of an issue in the northern Atlantic. Gaston will likely stay focused in the northern Atlantic and fizzle out throughout the weekend.

Though there are three disturbances to watch the main one of concern will be Invest 98-L just east of the Leeward Islands. This wave will likely leak into the Caribbean Sea before making its way into the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll have to watch closely as the storm is expected to intensify over the course of the next few days.

Be sure to keep your guard up!

Today: Sunny & Hot. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear & Comfortable. Low: 65.

