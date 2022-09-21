Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lavender Fields welcomes new season with Fall Fling
Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, off Coolspring Road near Lewes, helped celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Fall Fling, featuring local artisans and tours of the extensive gardens. The five-acre farm has evolved into a year-round agri-tourism destination with a history dating back to 1684. The farm was a working dairy operation by the owners of Lewes Dairy starting in 1958. One of the most unique additions to the farm is a large labyrinth, which is an exact duplicate of the one embedded in the floor of the Cathedral of Chartes near Paris. Go to lavenderfieldsde.com for more information.
Cape Gazette
Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9
The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
Cape Gazette
Rosemary Carroll, loved the outdoors
Rosemary Carroll, a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in her dream house on Haven Lake in Milford. Originally from New Jersey, Delaware has been Rosemary’s home for the last 19 years. She was a lover of the...
Cape Gazette
Pettyjohn and Kunsman Store added to 1910 Rehoboth miniature village
The Pettyjohn and Kunsman Store, third block, north side of Rehoboth Avenue, as it was in the early 1900s, has been newly mounted on Paul Lovett’s diorama of railroad-era Rehoboth Avenue. The structure’s history spans more than 150 years. The building was pictured and occupants identified in the...
Cape Gazette
Lewes tree group trimming focus
The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee hopes to turn a new leaf in the First Town in the First State by examining tree ordinances of other towns, and its own public one, as it grows its first set of regulations for trees on private property. Thanks in large...
Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
There’s more to Lewes, Del. than just a ferry ride from the Jersey Shore | Travel
Mention Lewes, Delaware, and most people automatically think of the famed ferry that shuttles vacationers between this tiny town and Cape May. Like so many other travelers, I had been to Lewes – but only to get to and from the ferry. It was time to change that, and a recent three-night visit quickly showed us that this charming place is far more than just a stop on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.
Cape Gazette
Look Who’s Shaping Up at the Body Shop!- Genevieve Wilson
The Body Shop Fitness Center has been serving the Rehoboth Beach community since 1989. Genevieve Wilson has been a Body Shop member for eight years. “My husband and I moved to Rehoboth full time in 1985. I spent every summer here growing up.”. What is your favorite thing about living...
Cape Gazette
Milton unveils Mill Park wood sculptures
Mill Park in Milton was the site Sept. 17 for the unveiling of three wood-carved sculptures that will be on display for the next six weeks. The sculptures – “Gift of Hope,” “Maori Bloom” and “Gateways” – were created by Lewes artist Roy Fitzgerald and loaned to the Town of Milton. Public art displays were an initiative of the town’s economic development committee, chaired by Councilwoman Annette Babich, to draw more visitors and businesses to downtown Milton.
Cape Gazette
Seabrook neighbors support Clothing Our Kids
For two weeks in August, the Seabrook Community in Millsboro held a clothing drive to benefit Sussex County schoolchildren in need. Clothing Our Kids received a variety of clothing including plus-size items, shoes, tops, bottoms and underwear, plus donated funds totaling $490. Gathered for the donation delivery are (l-r) Terry...
Cape Gazette
26038 REDWING LAND #37333~MILLSBORO
26038 Redwing Lane #37333, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Rehoboth Shores Mhp ~ Welcome to the gated community of Rehoboth Shores. You could make this really cute two bedroom, two bath home with split floorplan yours, whether you are looking for a permanent residence or a summer home. Renovated with laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms, and vinyl in kitchen and bathrooms. This community has a private beach, community in-ground swimming pool, boat marina and playground.
Cape Gazette
John D. Pittam, loved fishing
John D. Pittam, 90, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born April 27, 1932, in Wilmington, son of the late Rev. John Pittam and Martha (Wedman) Pittam. For 32 years John worked as an electrician for Chevron (Delaware City...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Lewes Man in Dover Area
UPDATED – 09/24/22 – 4pm – The Dover Police Department is cancelling the Gold Alert for Joshua Kreamer. Kreamer has been located and is safe. Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Lewes man who was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus around 6:44 Friday morning. Police say 38 year old Joshua Kreamer suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Kreamer is white, 5′ 8” and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and unknown color sweatpants.
Cape Gazette
Great Futures Gala raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
The Great Futures Gala to raise funds for the Oak Orchard/Riverdale Boys & Girls Club was held Sept. 17 at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Proceeds from the event support the Great Futures Fund, a Sussex County-based organization dedicated to helping local kids in need. The gala has...
Cape Gazette
Insight Meditation Community sets retreat Oct. 8
Insight Meditation Community of Lewes will present a hybrid daylong retreat with Luisa Montero-Diaz from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, via Zoom or in person at St. Peter’s parish hall, Second and Mulberry streets, Lewes. The event will include a dharma talk on the topics of...
Cape Gazette
‘I’m doing my thing until I can’t’
I’ve written time and time again about how our brave restaurateurs weather the vagaries of a seasonal resort. I know for some of them, it’s (in the late Matt Haley’s words), “all in a day’s work.” But coping with unpredictable weather, visitor attendance and the difficulty of finding qualified help (compounded by the recent restrictions and shutdowns) is certainly a special kind of challenge.
Cape Gazette
Board & Brush Creative Studio to host celebration Sept. 28
Board & Brush Creative Studio will host a grand opening celebration from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 30447 Cedar Neck Road, Unit 2, Ocean View. The first 50 guests will receive gift bags with coupons, and everyone can enter for a chance to win a VIP sign-making party for six valued at more than $400. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments, and a table will be set up to illustrate sign-making steps. The celebration is free and open to the public, with no RSVP necessary.
Cape Gazette
Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Selbyville
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home for affordable homeownership to a Selbyville family Sept. 7. With the devoted service of volunteers, and donated gifts of handmade quilts and housewarming supplies from Eagles Nest Church and St. Martha’s Outreach Committee, the Maciey family was welcomed and ready for a successful transition into their new home.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Santa to debut Oct. 7-9 at Beach Jetty shop
Beach Jetty in Lewes will exclusively offer the 2022 Lewes Santa during its Home for the Holidays event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7 to 9, at 205 Second St., Lewes. This boutique is all about the beach home, so it’s a perfect spot to...
Cape Gazette
Milton Arts Guild sets seasonal quilling classes Oct. 1-2
Milton Arts Guild will offer its popular holiday-themed quilling class again this year in preparation for the Christmas season. Quilling a Snowflake with Jenn Johnson will lead students through the art of rolling paper to make Christmas ornaments. Due to popular demand, two separate sessions are planned for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, both at 4 p.m., at the gallery at 107 Federal St., Milton. No prior art experience is necessary.
