Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Teen arrested on gun charges at high school football game
A student has been charged with having a deadly weapon in a School Safety Zone during a high school football game in Sandusky County on Sept. 16.
13abc.com
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Loved ones mourn the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey, who died in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon, Tuesday. Family friend Zac Schabel grew up down the street from the Morrissey’s said the brothers were extremely close-knit. “They were extremely...
wwnytv.com
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
WTOL-TV
Man still in ICU after downtown Toledo assault in early September
Phong Tran is still in the ICU after an assault on Sept. 1. A neurosurgeon says Tran has only a 5% chance of survival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Local water polo teams hold memorial tournament for player who died by suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jack Coate was just 14 years old when he died by suicide on September 9, 2021. He was a freshman honor student at Sylvania Southview High School, as well as co-captain of the school’s water polo team. “Just such a bright young man and a...
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
13abc.com
Donations cover replacement tandem bike for special needs boy and his grandmother
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the streets of Point Place, it’s kickstand up, helmets on, and rubber hits the road. Caleb Hooten, 12, and his grandmother Janelle Wright are back on a brand new tandem bike. “I cried a few times, and then I cried a couple more times....
TPD: Three east Toledo schools locked down Wednesday after man seen with gun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrived at the intersection of Kelsey and E. Broadway Wednesday at 2 p.m. after a man was seen waving a firearm in the street. The incident occurred near Waite High School, Garfield Elementary School and Toledo Preparatory Academy, all of which were placed on lockdown. According to a report, police spoke with residences and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters
OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
West Toledo homicide raises questions from victim's family, neighborhood residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — There are now 45 victims of homicide in Toledo so far in 2022, with the latest victim found dead Tuesday under unusual circumstances. 18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue near Berdan Avenue in west Toledo Tuesday night. An autopsy report determined Coker died from being shot several times in the head.
13abc.com
Michigan man pleads not guilty in deadly Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was indicted in connection to the deadly Alexis Road crash in May pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Joshua Whitaker, of Erie, Michigan, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault charges in August. Whitaker appeared in court on Sept. 21 and pleaded not guilty. A judge set his bond at $50,000 at no 10%.
Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
WTOL-TV
West Toledo homicide raises questions
18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home he doesn't own and his death ruled a homicide. Coker's cousin says he has no idea what he was doing there.
18-year-old found dead Tuesday night killed by multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy says
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was found dead in a west Toledo home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue Tuesday night. According to an autopsy report, 18-year-old Pliasi Coker's death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Coker was pronounced dead Tuesday...
13abc.com
Police continue to seek information in two unsolved teen homicides
Kyle gives us the step-by-step guide to dealing with the low tire pressure alert in our car. Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra talk about their upcoming December concert in Toledo with Christina and Eric.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
13abc.com
US Marshals increase reward for information on murder suspect with ties to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service is increasing the reward for information about a murder suspect who has ties to Toledo. According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19. U.S. Marshals says Brown...
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: Lost and Found
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - They say “it takes a village” to raise a child, and a “village” came together to help one little guy who lost his best buddy. It’s a story that will touch the heart of anyone who has ever had a “lovie” they couldn’t live without.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
Comments / 4