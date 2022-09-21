ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonburg, OH

13abc.com

Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Loved ones mourn the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey, who died in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon, Tuesday. Family friend Zac Schabel grew up down the street from the Morrissey’s said the brothers were extremely close-knit. “They were extremely...
Ohio Accidents
Gibsonburg, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Three east Toledo schools locked down Wednesday after man seen with gun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrived at the intersection of Kelsey and E. Broadway Wednesday at 2 p.m. after a man was seen waving a firearm in the street. The incident occurred near Waite High School, Garfield Elementary School and Toledo Preparatory Academy, all of which were placed on lockdown. According to a report, police spoke with residences and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters

OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Michigan man pleads not guilty in deadly Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was indicted in connection to the deadly Alexis Road crash in May pleaded not guilty Wednesday. Joshua Whitaker, of Erie, Michigan, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault charges in August. Whitaker appeared in court on Sept. 21 and pleaded not guilty. A judge set his bond at $50,000 at no 10%.
ERIE, MI
WTOL 11

Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Lost and Found

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - They say “it takes a village” to raise a child, and a “village” came together to help one little guy who lost his best buddy. It’s a story that will touch the heart of anyone who has ever had a “lovie” they couldn’t live without.
WHITEHOUSE, OH

