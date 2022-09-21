ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

insideradio.com

Jackie Paige Moves To Mornings With Jonathan Carlson As Part Of Revamped Lineup At WWJ Detroit.

Legacy Audacy news outlet WWJ Detroit (950) unveils a new on-air lineup as longtime anchor Jackie Paige moves from afternoons to mornings and joins Jonathan Carlson from 7-10am (ET). Paige will also host middays (10am-12pm), followed by Brooke Allen (12-2pm). Tony Ortiz takes over from 2-7pm with Allen sharing anchor duties from 3-6pm. Erin Vermeulen will remain the evening news anchor from 7pm-12am.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jennifer Hudson shares her love for Detroit

With an Oscar, two Grammys, a Tony, and an Emmy, she is the youngest female EGOT winner in history, and now Jennifer Hudson has her own syndicated daytime talk show that you can watch on Local 4. The EGOT winner spoke with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about...
DETROIT, MI
Lexington, MI
Port Huron, MI
Port Huron, MI
Entertainment
visitdetroit.com

5 Macomb County Orchards to Visit This Fall

In Macomb County, the perfect fall weekend consists of a crisp walk along the Clinton River Nature Trail, cheering on the Detroit Lions, and nonetheless, a Saturday picking apples at a local orchard. The thought of enjoying warm cider and donuts after an afternoon of apple picking makes saying goodbye...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years

Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police locate missing endangered woman

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have found a woman that was reported missing after she left her home early Friday. Jenae Hill, 37, left her Southfield home in her car, police said in a release. Hill is a Black female who is 5-foot-2-inches and 158 pounds with brown...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Instagram post leads to more charges in Westland gun store break-in

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another person is facing charges after authorities say photos on Instagram showed him with stolen guns. According to a court filing, photos showing Tivon Jaquess Jr. holding an AK-style weapon were posted on Instagram on Sept. 16. On Tuesday, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol,...
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder

Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
DETROIT, MI
wsaq.com

Port Huron paper mill to close in November

Port Huron’s last remaining paper mill will be closing within the next two months. Dunn Paper is announcing the closure of the nearly 100 year old paper mill located just north of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. Dan Casey, CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair County, confirmed the news to WPHM on Wednesday. Casey says over the past two years, nearly 400 local paper industry jobs have been lost due to factory closures.
PORT HURON, MI
wsaq.com

Motorcyclist injured in Sanilac County crash

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department says a crash Tuesday morning between a motorcycle and a deer resulted in the hospitalization of a Lexington man. It happened just before 7am Tuesday on Applegate Road near Tubbs Road in Washington Township. The 47 year old Lexington man struck the deer and then entered the north ditch. He as taken to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s deputies say alcohol and speed were not factors in the incident, and the operator was not wearing a helmet.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Want to own a Detroit restaurant? Beloved east side diner is for sale

Rose's Fine Foods and Wine, a favorite on the city's east side, is for sale. Listed online Thursday by Corktown's O'Connor Realty, the building and business are included in the $600,000 price tag, along with all the kitchen equipment, furniture and the liquor license. "Like everyone in Detroit, we adore...
DETROIT, MI

