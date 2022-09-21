Read full article on original website
wsaq.com
Nancy Moldovan – Selfie Superstar 9.22.22
Nancy Moldovan from Fort Gratiot snapped an adorable photo for the Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a selfie HERE!
insideradio.com
Jackie Paige Moves To Mornings With Jonathan Carlson As Part Of Revamped Lineup At WWJ Detroit.
Legacy Audacy news outlet WWJ Detroit (950) unveils a new on-air lineup as longtime anchor Jackie Paige moves from afternoons to mornings and joins Jonathan Carlson from 7-10am (ET). Paige will also host middays (10am-12pm), followed by Brooke Allen (12-2pm). Tony Ortiz takes over from 2-7pm with Allen sharing anchor duties from 3-6pm. Erin Vermeulen will remain the evening news anchor from 7pm-12am.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jennifer Hudson shares her love for Detroit
With an Oscar, two Grammys, a Tony, and an Emmy, she is the youngest female EGOT winner in history, and now Jennifer Hudson has her own syndicated daytime talk show that you can watch on Local 4. The EGOT winner spoke with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about...
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
visitdetroit.com
5 Macomb County Orchards to Visit This Fall
In Macomb County, the perfect fall weekend consists of a crisp walk along the Clinton River Nature Trail, cheering on the Detroit Lions, and nonetheless, a Saturday picking apples at a local orchard. The thought of enjoying warm cider and donuts after an afternoon of apple picking makes saying goodbye...
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police locate missing endangered woman
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have found a woman that was reported missing after she left her home early Friday. Jenae Hill, 37, left her Southfield home in her car, police said in a release. Hill is a Black female who is 5-foot-2-inches and 158 pounds with brown...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
fox2detroit.com
Instagram post leads to more charges in Westland gun store break-in
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another person is facing charges after authorities say photos on Instagram showed him with stolen guns. According to a court filing, photos showing Tivon Jaquess Jr. holding an AK-style weapon were posted on Instagram on Sept. 16. On Tuesday, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol,...
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
1 Woman Died After A Motorcycle Crash On I-94 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Wednesday on I-94 In Detroit. According to the police, the woman was traveling east on the freeway near Woodward Avenue. Her motorcycle [..]
wsaq.com
Port Huron paper mill to close in November
Port Huron’s last remaining paper mill will be closing within the next two months. Dunn Paper is announcing the closure of the nearly 100 year old paper mill located just north of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. Dan Casey, CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair County, confirmed the news to WPHM on Wednesday. Casey says over the past two years, nearly 400 local paper industry jobs have been lost due to factory closures.
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
wsaq.com
Motorcyclist injured in Sanilac County crash
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department says a crash Tuesday morning between a motorcycle and a deer resulted in the hospitalization of a Lexington man. It happened just before 7am Tuesday on Applegate Road near Tubbs Road in Washington Township. The 47 year old Lexington man struck the deer and then entered the north ditch. He as taken to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s deputies say alcohol and speed were not factors in the incident, and the operator was not wearing a helmet.
Detroit News
Want to own a Detroit restaurant? Beloved east side diner is for sale
Rose's Fine Foods and Wine, a favorite on the city's east side, is for sale. Listed online Thursday by Corktown's O'Connor Realty, the building and business are included in the $600,000 price tag, along with all the kitchen equipment, furniture and the liquor license. "Like everyone in Detroit, we adore...
