ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler, PA
Government
City
Butler, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Trump rally news - live: Trump claims ‘I’m not a terrorist’ as he brutally attacks NY attorney general

Donald Trump took the stage on Friday for his latest campaign-style rally of 2022, this time in Wilmington, North Carolina. At the speech, he tore into New York attorney general Letitia James, who filed a $250m lawsuit against Mr Trump and his company for a host of allegedly fraudulent business practices. He also fired back at Joe Biden for equating the MAGA movement with domestic extremism.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Washington Examiner

Oz medical records show GOP Pennsylvania candidate is in good health

Mehmet Oz released his medical records to prove he is healthy as part of his campaign strategy to keep voters focused on rival John Fetterman's stroke recovery as the midterm elections loom. Oz's doctor, Rebecca Kurth, wrote that the 62-year-old Republican senatorial candidate is in "excellent health," according to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy