Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Trump rally news - live: Trump claims ‘I’m not a terrorist’ as he brutally attacks NY attorney general
Donald Trump took the stage on Friday for his latest campaign-style rally of 2022, this time in Wilmington, North Carolina. At the speech, he tore into New York attorney general Letitia James, who filed a $250m lawsuit against Mr Trump and his company for a host of allegedly fraudulent business practices. He also fired back at Joe Biden for equating the MAGA movement with domestic extremism.
Los Angeles agencies returned $150 million in federal funds to house homeless people
Nearly $150 million worth of grants to the three main housing agencies working to reduce homelessness in Greater L.A. went unspent between 2015 and 2020.
Wildly Popular And Under Attack: The Political Battle Over America’s Public Lands
As the country marks National Public Lands Day this weekend, the political tug of war over federal lands and waters wages on.
Pennsylvania GOP voters weigh in on Senate race
CNN’s Jessica Dean talks with Pennsylvania voters about the Senate race between GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.
Washington Examiner
Oz medical records show GOP Pennsylvania candidate is in good health
Mehmet Oz released his medical records to prove he is healthy as part of his campaign strategy to keep voters focused on rival John Fetterman's stroke recovery as the midterm elections loom. Oz's doctor, Rebecca Kurth, wrote that the 62-year-old Republican senatorial candidate is in "excellent health," according to the...
McCarthy pledges to 'hold Washington accountable' in 'Commitment to America' rollout
MONONGAHELA, Pennsylvania — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), joined by a group of high-profile Republican lawmakers, unveiled the House GOP’s “Commitment to America” agenda at an HVAC factory near Pittsburgh on Friday as Republicans look to offer a contrast to Democrats’ policies ahead of the midterm elections.
