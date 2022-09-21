ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS Minnesota

Teen accused of murdering Lily Peters back in court Thursday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) -- The Wisconsin teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters was back in court Thursday afternoon.In court, the boy waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The defense indicated that they plan to file a reverse waiver petition, which would request the case be moved from adult court down to juvenile court. A hearing on that has been scheduled for Sept. 29.In April, police found Peters' body just blocks away from her aunt's home in Chippewa Falls. The teenage suspect was 14 when Peters was killed, and he told police he planned it.According to the...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
The Independent

Wife of Renee MacRae accused told police: ‘I never stabbed her’, court told

The wife of a man accused of murdering his three-year-old-son and the boy’s mother asked police why she was being questioned, as she “never stabbed her or whatever happened to her”, a court has heard.However, Rosemary MacDowell, 80, insisted her remark was made on the “spur of the moment” and that there was “nothing meant by it”.The witness was giving evidence in the case against her husband, William MacDowell, 80, of Penrith, Cumbria, who is accused of murdering his son, three-year-old Andrew MacRae, and the child’s 36-year-old mother, Renee MacRae, in November 1976.Mrs MacDowell gave evidence at the High Court in...
Person
Gordon Macrae
The Independent

Man accused of shooting dead ex-wife and stepson in rage over lights being left on in house

A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
thesource.com

Report: Body Found In Memphis Confirmed As Missing Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher

Memphis Police have confirmed Eliza Fletcher as the unidentified body found Monday about 20 minutes from where the billionaire heiress was violently abducted. Security video shows the 34-year-old mother of two being abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on Friday. Fletcher’s grandfather ran Orgill, the hardware supply giant started by his family that is now worth over $3.2 billion.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

US Marshals capture their most wanted man

A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
truecrimedaily

Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested

MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body. According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.
truecrimedaily

Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
The Independent

Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper

A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Missing girl, 14, and man, 18, are found shot dead in hail of bullets as cops hunt mystery person seen in car with them shortly beforehand: Grieving family demand answers from cops - and say 'who is strong enough to carry two bodies and dump them?'

Two high school students were found shot dead two miles from one of their homes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were good friends, were reported missing this weekend. They were found dead on Sunday in western Orange County around 3pm near the intersection of Buckthorn and Yarbrough...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

