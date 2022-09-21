Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Teen accused of murdering Lily Peters back in court Thursday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) -- The Wisconsin teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters was back in court Thursday afternoon.In court, the boy waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The defense indicated that they plan to file a reverse waiver petition, which would request the case be moved from adult court down to juvenile court. A hearing on that has been scheduled for Sept. 29.In April, police found Peters' body just blocks away from her aunt's home in Chippewa Falls. The teenage suspect was 14 when Peters was killed, and he told police he planned it.According to the...
Man, 51, charged with rape and murder after woman, 26, found dead at flat
A MAN has been charged with rape and murder after a young woman was found dead. Cops discovered the body of Lizzy McCann, 26, at a home in Ashton Under Lyne, Gtr Manchester on Thursday. Now Simon Goold, 51, has been charged with murder, rape and assault by penetration. Detective...
Wife of Renee MacRae accused told police: ‘I never stabbed her’, court told
The wife of a man accused of murdering his three-year-old-son and the boy’s mother asked police why she was being questioned, as she “never stabbed her or whatever happened to her”, a court has heard.However, Rosemary MacDowell, 80, insisted her remark was made on the “spur of the moment” and that there was “nothing meant by it”.The witness was giving evidence in the case against her husband, William MacDowell, 80, of Penrith, Cumbria, who is accused of murdering his son, three-year-old Andrew MacRae, and the child’s 36-year-old mother, Renee MacRae, in November 1976.Mrs MacDowell gave evidence at the High Court in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man accused of shooting dead ex-wife and stepson in rage over lights being left on in house
A Florida man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and stepson over electricity usage because they left the lights on too long.Michael Williams, 47, is accused of killing Marsha Williams and her adult son, 28-year-old Robert Adams at the home they all shared.Investigators say that the suspect became angry at the family home in Volusia County and told sheriff’s deputies that he had shot and killed them when they attacked him.“This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” said Chief Deputy Brian Henderson with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.“He felt that they were leaving the lights on...
thesource.com
Report: Body Found In Memphis Confirmed As Missing Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher
Memphis Police have confirmed Eliza Fletcher as the unidentified body found Monday about 20 minutes from where the billionaire heiress was violently abducted. Security video shows the 34-year-old mother of two being abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis on Friday. Fletcher’s grandfather ran Orgill, the hardware supply giant started by his family that is now worth over $3.2 billion.
US Marshals capture their most wanted man
A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police
Police said Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, charged with premeditated homicide, barricaded himself in the home with the bodies after the shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman accused of killing 2 state troopers and pedestrian on I-95 out on bail
Jayana Webb, the woman accused of killing two state troopers, was out on bail Wednesday evening. Bail was set at $600,000 in August when a Philadelphia judge reinstated third-degree murder charges against Webb.
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested
MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body. According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper
A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
Horror as five-year-old boy plunges to his death off his house after being chased by a gang of raging monkeys
A FIVE-year-old boy tragically plunged to his death after he was chased by a gang of monkeys. The boy named Nikhil fell from the roof of his house in the village of Jagat, India, when he was attacked by the raging animals. The horror incident happened on Sunday evening in...
Missing girl, 14, and man, 18, are found shot dead in hail of bullets as cops hunt mystery person seen in car with them shortly beforehand: Grieving family demand answers from cops - and say 'who is strong enough to carry two bodies and dump them?'
Two high school students were found shot dead two miles from one of their homes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were good friends, were reported missing this weekend. They were found dead on Sunday in western Orange County around 3pm near the intersection of Buckthorn and Yarbrough...
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Comments / 0