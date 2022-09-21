Meta staff have publicly voiced their frustration with the Facebook parent company after it announced a new desk sharing policy.It told staff that it would be testing a “new workplace experience” as part of an “evolving workplace”. Most staff will not have their own place in the office, and instead be asked to reserve desks before they come in, Meta said.But the announcement was swiftly met with outcry from staff, who objected to both the proposal and the “cheesy” and infantilising way that it was announced.Staffers accused the company of having an “obsessive need to spin things in a positive...

