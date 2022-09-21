ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iranians: share your views on the protests following Mahsa Amini’s death

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on 20 September, 2022.

We’d like to hear how Iranians feel about the protests taking place in Iran after Mahsa Amini’s death in custody in Tehran.

Whether you have witnessed street protests directly or just want to share your views on the situation in Iran, we’re interested to hear from you.

Share your experiences

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below, anonymously if you wish, or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. You can also contact us via Telegram by clicking here or adding +44(0)7799322095.

Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

We will keep all responses from people living inside Iran anonymous, as well as anyone else who wishes to be.

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose.

IP addresses will be recorded on a third party web server, so for true anonymity use our SecureDrop service, however anything submitted on the form below will be encrypted and confidential if you wish to continue.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

