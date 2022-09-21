Read full article on original website
Food Distributions Set For Saturday
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
BC3 Volleyball with another sweep
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team swept a conference match 3-0 over the Community College of Beaver County Wednesday. The Lady Pioneers won 25-18, 25-13 and 20-15 to improve to 4-0 in their conference. BC3 is now 10-2. BC3 will host two teams Saturday at the Field House. The play Howard Community College at 11am. Then meet Westmoreland County Community College at 3pm.
Elections Office Offers Reminders For Mail-In Voters
The interim director of elections in Butler County is offering a few reminders for residents who use mail-in ballots for Election Day. Wil White, who also serves as the county’s solicitor, says voters who are in other locations on Election Day but vote by mail, need to distinguish the difference between where you are residing and your permanent address.
BHS Offering Additional Vaccine Clinics
The Butler Health System has released more information about upcoming COVID vaccine clinics. BHS will be offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 and older. Like other vaccines, this medicine has two doses four weeks apart but unlike other vaccines, the Novavax contains no viral particles. Instead it only has a protein which is similar to annual flu vaccines.
County Declares Housing Crisis
The director of Butler County human services says the area currently has a housing crisis. County commissioners approved an emergency declaration at yesterday’s public meeting because of an increased need for emergency shelter locations for homeless families. “We’re seeing more homeless families now,” Brandon Savochka, Butler County’s Human Services...
Banging Chains For Charity In Cranberry
The public is invited to join in a fun activity for a great cause this weekend in Cranberry Township. The Cranberry Sunset Rotary is hosting the inaugural Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday at North Boundary Park starting at 8 a.m. For a $50 fee, those planning to participate will receive...
Lights Will Stay On Later At Some City Parks
Butler City Council has approved a plan to leave the lights on later at several Butler City parks. Council discussed the proposal at their agenda setting meeting earlier this month which includes leaving the lights on until 9 p.m. through October. The parks affected would be the Skate Park at...
Activities Galore In Slippery Rock’s VillageFest
Slippery Rock is getting ready for its annual Villagefest this weekend. The yearly event encourages residents to visit the area and support local businesses along with more than 100 plus vendors who will be on Main Street. It officially kicks off tomorrow with food trucks on Slippery Rock University’s campus...
PennDOT To Keep Harmony’s Mercer Rd. Closure In Place
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues to revise the estimated date of completion for a road closure in the Harmony area. The closure of Mercer Road between Route 19 and Wise Road will now last through Tuesday (9/27). Originally, the road was to reopen at the beginning of this month and then the opening was planned for the end of last week before it was pushed to today.
High School Results/Knoch’s Greb reaches PIAA tourney
–Butler swept Kiski Area and Penn Hills in a match played at the Green Oaks Country Club. Ryan Porch and Wyatt Kos led Butler with 39’s. Hunter Swidzinski had a 40. The Golden Tornado finished third overall in section-play at 7-4. They finished the regular season 12-4 overall. –Freeport-206...
New Updates To Cranberry Dog Park Unveiled
A new place for residents and their canine companions to enjoy in Cranberry Township is nearly ready to be unveiled. After construction began earlier this year on a new pavilion inside the Rotary Dog Park, a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday. The new space includes a...
Work To Continue On Freedom Road This Weekend
Construction work planned for Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will take place this upcoming weekend. PennDOT says the work will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and continue through Monday at 6 a.m. Crews will be working in the westbound lane between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive on paving, drainage,...
Brady Street Bridge Reopens
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler has been reopened. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the Brady Street Bridge was finally finished earlier this week. The road had been closed in between Mercer and Broad Streets since January as part of the...
Three-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car
A young boy is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in downtown Butler. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on North Main Street near West Locust. Crews from Butler City Fire Department and...
High School Football On-Air tonight/College on-air Saturday
–Butler will travel to Erie tonight. Hear the game on WBUT beginning at 6:45pm. Kick-off is 7pm. –Knoch will host Elizabeth Forward tonight. Kick-off is 7pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 6:30pm. College Football Saturday:. –Slippery Rock will open PSAC-West Division play when they host Seton Hill at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium....
