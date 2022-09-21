The key FOMC meeting ends soon. One thing is certain: after this event, the gold market won’t be the same. Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seat and fasten your seat belt, as we’re approaching the FOMC meeting and there could be some turbulence! Actually, gold has already entered an area of turbulence and has declined below the psychologically important level of $1,700. As the chart below shows, the price of the yellow metal has declined from $1,726 last week to the current level of $1,664, in a response to the strengthened expectations of a more hawkish Fed.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO