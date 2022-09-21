ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Markets Insider

Bill Ackman says more immigration could help the Fed crush inflation without causing a recession - and touts Russia as a labor source

Bill Ackman proposed more immigration as a partial solution to stubborn US inflation. The Pershing Square chief suggested targeting Russians, hurting Vladimir Putin's war efforts. Ackman said immigration could help the Fed to avoid tanking the job market and the economy. Boosting immigration could be part of the solution to...
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Benzinga

Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
The Independent

How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances

Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
u.today

Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Dayana Sabatin

Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
Benzinga

Will Gold Survive Another Jumbo Rate Hike?

The key FOMC meeting ends soon. One thing is certain: after this event, the gold market won’t be the same. Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seat and fasten your seat belt, as we’re approaching the FOMC meeting and there could be some turbulence! Actually, gold has already entered an area of turbulence and has declined below the psychologically important level of $1,700. As the chart below shows, the price of the yellow metal has declined from $1,726 last week to the current level of $1,664, in a response to the strengthened expectations of a more hawkish Fed.
The Hill

The Federal Reserve is the rest of the world’s problem

In 1971, at the time when the United States delinked the dollar from gold, Treasury Secretary John Connally famously told a group of European finance ministers that the dollar was “our currency but your problem.”. Today, he might have said something similar about the Federal Reserve’s recent shift to...
