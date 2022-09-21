Read full article on original website
Fed raises interest rates by 0.75% again: Here's how it will hit your wallet and portfolio
The Fed raised rates for the third time by 75 basis points. Every consumer rate from auto and home loans to savings and credit card will follow.
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Bill Ackman says more immigration could help the Fed crush inflation without causing a recession - and touts Russia as a labor source
Bill Ackman proposed more immigration as a partial solution to stubborn US inflation. The Pershing Square chief suggested targeting Russians, hurting Vladimir Putin's war efforts. Ackman said immigration could help the Fed to avoid tanking the job market and the economy. Boosting immigration could be part of the solution to...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
How Fed Interest Rate Hikes Affect You
The Fed's rate hike would mean it would be more expensive to borrow, reducing the amount of money in circulation to combat inflation.
How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances
Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
Mohamed El-Erian expects the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer - and warns Russia's warmongering has clouded the market outlook
Mohamed El-Erian sees the Fed's impending rate hike as part of a new policy paradigm. The top economist predicts interest rates will rise higher and faster, and for longer. El-Erian rang the alarm on Russia mobilizing more troops and threatening nuclear war. Mohamed El-Erian has warned investors to brace for...
Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike
Top economist El-Erian says the Fed could have avoided 'higher, faster, longer-lasting' rates and elevated recession risk if it had acted sooner
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the third time in a row to cool demand in its inflation fight.
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
Will Gold Survive Another Jumbo Rate Hike?
The key FOMC meeting ends soon. One thing is certain: after this event, the gold market won’t be the same. Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seat and fasten your seat belt, as we’re approaching the FOMC meeting and there could be some turbulence! Actually, gold has already entered an area of turbulence and has declined below the psychologically important level of $1,700. As the chart below shows, the price of the yellow metal has declined from $1,726 last week to the current level of $1,664, in a response to the strengthened expectations of a more hawkish Fed.
The Federal Reserve is the rest of the world’s problem
In 1971, at the time when the United States delinked the dollar from gold, Treasury Secretary John Connally famously told a group of European finance ministers that the dollar was “our currency but your problem.”. Today, he might have said something similar about the Federal Reserve’s recent shift to...
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
Japan intervenes to stop yen slide, after BOJ holds rates super low
TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday to buy yen for the first time since 1998, in an attempt to shore up the battered currency after the Bank of Japan stuck with ultra-low interest rates.
Oil little changed as markets debate fed hikes and supply woes
HOUSTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady in volatile trading on Monday, as traders balanced worries about tight supplies with fears that global demand could slow due to a strong U.S. dollar and possible large increases to interest rates.
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
