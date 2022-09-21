ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Woman charged after officers find meth and fentanyl on her person during Fairmont traffic stop

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xV6x1_0i48uYgH00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl on her person during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHxRH_0i48uYgH00
Nadyia Sullivan

On Monday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department observed a vehicle driving on Locust Avenue in Fairmont with an expired registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, as well as a passenger identified as Nadyia Sullivan, 35, who “had paraphernalia in plain view,” officers said.

Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia, authorities warn

When officers spoke with Sullivan, she “admitted to having more on her,” and a search of her person resulted in officers locating 2.12 grams of fentanyl in several packages, 4 grams of methamphetamine, “several” Xanax pills, $365 in U.S. currency and a set of electronic scales, according to the complaint.

Sullivan has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

