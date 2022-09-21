Woman charged after officers find meth and fentanyl on her person during Fairmont traffic stop
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl on her person during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
On Monday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department observed a vehicle driving on Locust Avenue in Fairmont with an expired registration, according to a criminal complaint.Close
Upon performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, as well as a passenger identified as Nadyia Sullivan, 35, who “had paraphernalia in plain view,” officers said.Fentanyl that looks like candy is in West Virginia, authorities warn
When officers spoke with Sullivan, she “admitted to having more on her,” and a search of her person resulted in officers locating 2.12 grams of fentanyl in several packages, 4 grams of methamphetamine, “several” Xanax pills, $365 in U.S. currency and a set of electronic scales, according to the complaint.
Sullivan has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.
