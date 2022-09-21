Woman charged after officers find meth and fentanyl on her person during Fairmont traffic stop

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl on her person during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

Nadyia Sullivan

On Monday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department observed a vehicle driving on Locust Avenue in Fairmont with an expired registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WBOY Crime Tracker

Upon performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, as well as a passenger identified as Nadyia Sullivan, 35, who “had paraphernalia in plain view,” officers said.

When officers spoke with Sullivan, she “admitted to having more on her,” and a search of her person resulted in officers locating 2.12 grams of fentanyl in several packages, 4 grams of methamphetamine, “several” Xanax pills, $365 in U.S. currency and a set of electronic scales, according to the complaint.

Sullivan has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.