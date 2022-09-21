Threat closes Adams City High School Wednesday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Adams City High School principal announced late Tuesday night that school will be closed Wednesday because of a threat of violence against the school.

Principal Chris Garcia said the threat was circulated on social media.

Here is the full announcement sent to parents, staff, and students:

Dear Adams City High School Parents and Guardians,

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, a threat of violence at Adams City High School was circulated on social media. Adams 14 takes all threats of violence seriously and is conducting an investigation with the assistance of the Commerce City Police Department. Per district safety protocols, Adams 14 has made the decision to cancel all classes at Adams City High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, to allow for the Commerce City Police Department and the district to complete its investigation. All extracurricular activities are canceled. Classes will resume as scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

We would like to thank our students, staff, and community for reporting suspicious activity to the district.

Sincerely,

Chris Garcia

Adams City High School Principal

Gun recovered on Monday

On Monday, the Commerce City Police Department said it received reports of a gun on the school campus and responded around 12:45 p.m. A juvenile was taken into custody without incident and a handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The district said it will prosecute any and all individuals who make a threat to the maximum extent of the law.

If anyone has any information or questions about the threats, please contact the Commerce City Police Department or Safe2Tell at 877-542-7233.

Missing 14-year-old

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy who was last seen at Adams City High School on Monday.

CBI said Emmanuel Melgar was last seen at the school at 7200 Quebec Parkway in Commerce City around 3:30 p.m.

Melgar is identified as:

Male

14 years old

Brown eyes

Brunette hair

Indian American

5 feet 9 inches tall

180 pounds

Emmanuel Melgar missing from Commerce City (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

If you have seen Emmanuel, please contact the Commerce City Police Department at 303-210-2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.