Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’
The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
Insane MCU theory suggest Doctor Strange deliberately let Thanos win just so Tony Stark would die
There are always insane theories on Reddit, but this one might take the cake when it comes to the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange looked into the future and saw 14,600,005 outcomes for the upcoming battle against Thanos, and in only one version did they win. This version required Tony Stark to sacrifice himself by taking on all the infinity stones and erasing Thanos and his army from existence, the toll of which was too much for his body to handle. Now a fan has the crazy idea that Strange picked a future that would assure Stark’s death.
Even though it’s a galaxy far, far away, some folks don’t care for ‘Andor’ introducing new planets
Andor‘s first three episodes dropped on Wednesday, and most Star Wars fans were left impressed and delighted. Whereas Obi-Wan Kenobi was criticized for the overuse of virtual sets and somewhat wonky storytelling, the latest Disney Plus exclusive makes heavy use of gigantic real sets, great location shooting, and has some of the best writing we’ve seen in the franchise in years.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ cast and crew enjoy their victory lap, but a few fans have complaints
Star Wars news this week has been predictably dominated by coverage of Andor. The Disney Plus show roared out of the gates on Wednesday with a three-episode drop, reintroducing us to Diego Luna’s Rogue One character and setting the stage for an epic two seasons of pre-A New Hope adventures that will show the formation of the Rebel Alliance.
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
‘She-Hulk’ just destroyed all hope of a long-awaited superhero team ever entering the MCU
It’s fair to say that this week’s sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came as something of a disappointment to fans, as it sidestepped the major Daredevil tease of the last episode to serve up a, in Jen’s words, “self-contained wedding episode.” Episode 6 was even more of a blow than most probably realized, though, as it actually just wiped out our last flicker of hope that a long-awaited superhero team could ever assemble in the MCU.
A big budget disgrace that turned a profit but canned a trilogy finds peace on streaming
There are many contenders worthy of being included in the conversation when it comes to naming the worst big budget blockbusters in the history of cinema, but very few state a case stronger than that of M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender. It was highly unfortunate that the live-action...
Watch: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer heralds M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalypse
Having done a stellar job of trying to torpedo his own career through the likes of The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth, M. Night Shyamalan is hoping that his recent resurgence will continue when Knock at the Cabin comes to theaters in February of next year. The Visit,...
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later
The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
‘Ms. Marvel’ directors ask who’s ready for season 2
Ms. Marvel is a top-tier Disney Plus show and received some of the best reviews of any MCU project. But, unfortunately, viewing figures were just a fraction of shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. This means the much-demanded second season could be an outside bet. Loki...
Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being
Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
A despairingly deranged Netflix crime thriller sniffs out a Top 10 spot in 73 countries
An almost worrying number of Netflix original movies come under fire for being uninspired and derivative to the point of outright banality, but that sentiment extends mostly to the platform’s English-language efforts, which offer identikit action comedies backed by recognizable faces and familiar concepts. International exclusives don’t mind throwing caution to the wind, though, which has worked wonders for Germany’s The Perfumier.
‘Andor’ showrunner deftly dodges questions on the returning Saw Gerrera
We’re a quarter of the way through Andor as of its three-episode debut on Disney Plus earlier this week, and by all accounts, the show seems to be firing on cylinders. The pre-Rebellion Star Wars universe is a fascinating if terrifying setting and protagonist Cassian Andor has a brand-new space to breathe alongside the many new characters we’ve been introduced to.
‘The Masked Singer’: Who was unmasked as the Hedgehog and the Knight in the season 8 premiere?
They’re at it again. Unmasking the Masked Singer is quietly becoming an American pop culture tradition and, if you are amongst the many who just wanna know who was unmasked, then allow us to enlighten you with such wisdom. Be warned, however. Here is where we give an obvious...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fan art imagines Milly Alcock as MCU’s Gwen Stacy, as folk wonder if ‘House’ should be more comical
If you were to ask its most devout fans, House of the Dragon is perfectly paced with not so much as a stray filler sequence ruining its prospects. But the fact that the prequel show follows in the footsteps of a great predecessor and airs in roughly the same period as Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was bound to draw comparisons sooner or later.
Latest Marvel News: The first trailer for a fan-favorite’s return spills as everyone hearts Ironheart’s leaked design
Today we’are burdened with glorious purpose as we unleash another Marvel news roundup. Despite the studio stubbornly refusing to share it officially when it premiered on D23 earlier in the month, the first-look trailer for the much-anticipated second season of a Disney Plus favorite has snaked its way online, causing the fandom to go into meltdown. Elsewhere, everyone is similarly losing it after some new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch reveals our best look yet at Ironheart’s armor.
Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ drops its most disappointing episode yet as season 2 hopes rise for another MCU series
Well, that’s what we get for raising our hopes. After last week’s episode ended with a major promise that Daredevil was coming next time, this Thursday’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law installment decided to troll audiences by offering up a “self-contained wedding episode” instead of the superhero team-up we were all psyched for. In happier news, the chances of another MCU series getting a sophomore run just shot up. Let’s dive into another Marvel news roundup!
Fan theory establishes fascinating link between Loki and Hela
Thor films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been somewhat hit or miss over the years, but there is near-unanimous agreement that 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok certainly landed in the ‘hit’ camp. Among many other pieces of the tapestry, Cate Blanchett’s portrayal of the malevolent Hela was a...
‘She-Hulk’ stans know how they expect Jen and Matt Murdock to meet
Disney Plus’ She-Hulk is inching ever closer to its season one finale, and fans aren’t ready to say goodbye. The show boasts several more episodes than most Marvel series, but its short runtime and widespread appeal is leaving fans anxious for its rapidly approaching conclusion. Despite their disappointment, however, viewers are eagerly looking forward to several plot points the series has teased but has yet to reveal. The biggest of these is undeniably the arrival of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, which was hinted at in early trailers for the series. The character likely won’t make his return until near the season’s end, but fans have already sussed out how they believe he will cross paths with Jen.
