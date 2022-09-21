Read full article on original website
Little Explorers
Take time with your little one to go exploring with a naturalist. Hiking, games, and hands-on learning are all part of the fun! Registration and adult participation is required. Ages: 2-5.
Hike with a Brewer
Join Croydon Creek Nature Center and Rockville’s Environment Commission as we hike with True Respite's Head Brewer at RedGate Park to gather inspiration for their next beer and learn about the environmental benefits of Rockville's newest park. After the hike, we'll head over to True Respite Brewing Company to enjoy 15% off beers for hike participants 21 and over. Ages: 21+
All About Bees
September is National Honey Month, so join us to celebrate bees of all kinds! Learn about bee species that we have in Maryland and the important role they play in our ecosystem. Hear from Croydon Creek's volunteer beekeeper about honeybee science and keeping bees in Rockville. The fascinating world of bees will have you buzzing! Course 23882.
Rockville Farmers Market
The Rockville Farmers Market is a grower/producer only market. Our vendors sell fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, coffee, honey, pastries, flowers and more. WIC and EBT/SNAP accepted. Getting to the Market: Metro: Red Line Ride On - Bus 47 and 56, free parking available.
