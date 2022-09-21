Tishaura Jones to salute hospitality workers today

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will talk about city tourism Wednesday morning.

She’ll speak at the annual meeting of Explore St. Louis. They’ll present awards to celebrate the hospitality workers who keep the area’s convention and tourism industry running. It brings in nearly $6 billion every year.

Wednesday’s meeting is at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.