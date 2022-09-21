ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Tishaura Jones to salute hospitality workers today

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04U0uw_0i48s76j00

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will talk about city tourism Wednesday morning.

She’ll speak at the annual meeting of Explore St. Louis. They’ll present awards to celebrate the hospitality workers who keep the area’s convention and tourism industry running. It brings in nearly $6 billion every year.

Trending: Center of U.S. population now located in Missouri Ozarks

Wednesday’s meeting is at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

