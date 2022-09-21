Development of a performance measurement system for general practitioners’ office in China’s primary healthcare

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Which assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment strategy is the most clinically and cost-effective for women of advanced maternal age: a Markov model
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1197 (2022) Cite this article. To evaluate the clinical and cost-effectiveness of preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy, social freezing, donor and autologous assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment strategies for women aged 35–45 following 6–12 months of infertility. Methods. Four Markov...
BioMed Central
Patients’ self-triage for unscheduled urgent care: a preliminary study on the accuracy and factors affecting the performance of a Belgian self-triage platform
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1199 (2022) Cite this article. Management of unscheduled urgent care is a complex concern for many healthcare providers. Facing the challenge of appropriately dispatching unscheduled care, primary and emergency physicians have collaboratively implemented innovative strategies such as telephone triage. Currently, new original solutions tend to emerge with the development of new technologies. We created an interactive patient self-triage platform, ODISSEE, and aimed to explore its accuracy and potential factors affecting its performance using clinical case scenarios.
BioMed Central
A novel 2B4 receptor leads to worse pregnancy outcomes by facilitating TNF-α and IFN-γ production in dNK cells during Toxoplasma gondii infection
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 337 (2022) Cite this article. Infections are a major threat to human reproductive health because they can induce pregnancy failure, including recurrent abortion, stillbirth, and preterm birth. Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) infection can result in adverse pregnancy outcomes by affecting certain immune molecules and cytokines. However, the detailed mechanisms behind T. gondii-induced pregnancy failure are poorly understood.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
BioMed Central
Exploring the challenges to telephone triage in pre-hospital emergency care: a qualitative content analysis
One of the important indices for the efficacy of pre-hospital emergency services is telephone triage. The dispatching team members are faced with many challenges in telephone triage which can adversely affect their performance. This study was conducted in the south of Iran to determine the challenges to telephone triage in pre-hospital emergency services.
BioMed Central
Intratumor heterogeneity and T cell exhaustion in primary CNS lymphoma
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 109 (2022) Cite this article. Primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) is a rare lymphoma of the central nervous system, usually of diffuse large B cell phenotype. Stereotactic biopsy followed by histopathology is the diagnostic standard. However, limited material is available from CNS biopsies, thus impeding an in-depth characterization of PCNSL.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BioMed Central
Initiation of the SGLT2 inhibitor canagliflozin to prevent kidney and heart failure outcomes guided by HbA1c, albuminuria, and predicted risk of kidney failure
Cardiovascular Diabetology volume 21, Article number: 194 (2022) Cite this article. Sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors reduce the risk of kidney and heart failure events independent of glycemic effects. We assessed whether initiation of the SGLT2 inhibitor canagliflozin guided by multivariable predicted risk based on clinical characteristics and novel biomarkers is more efficient to prevent clinical outcomes compared to a strategy guided by HbA1c or urinary-albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) alone.
‘They’ve been an afterthought’: millions of elderly Americans still vulnerable as pandemic caution wanes
It was Mother’s Day in May 2020, and an elderly woman lay dying in a Rhode Island nursing home. Her children couldn’t visit because of Covid, and as much as Adelina Ramos, her certified nursing assistant, longed to provide comfort from her bedside, she had to leave, even though she could see the woman was slipping away.
We watch the protests in Iran and hope, but false optimism may be clouding our eyes
In the second week of December 1978, between 1 and 2 million people marched peacefully through Tehran calling for the Shah to leave. Around a fifth to almost a half of the city’s population was on the streets. The CIA, warily watching opposition in a key regional ally and client for US arms, noted that one man was “the focal point”, providing “guidance and support for the movement acting in his name in Iran”. This was the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then thousands of miles away in exile in Paris, though his portrait was carried by many of the marchers.
Comments / 0