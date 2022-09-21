Availability and readiness of healthcare facilities and their effects on long-acting modern contraceptive use in Bangladesh: analysis of linked data

Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
BioMed Central
Which assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment strategy is the most clinically and cost-effective for women of advanced maternal age: a Markov model
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1197 (2022) Cite this article. To evaluate the clinical and cost-effectiveness of preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy, social freezing, donor and autologous assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment strategies for women aged 35–45 following 6–12 months of infertility. Methods. Four Markov...
World Health Organization
No time for COVID-19 complacency, say key countries responsible for tracking global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments
No time for COVID-19 complacency, say key countries responsible for tracking global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments. Warning comes from Norway and South Africa on behalf of the ACT-Accelerator Facilitation Council, as rollout of medical countermeasures and other tools stagnate. Emphasizing the global pandemic is not over, they...
BioMed Central
A novel 2B4 receptor leads to worse pregnancy outcomes by facilitating TNF-α and IFN-γ production in dNK cells during Toxoplasma gondii infection
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 337 (2022) Cite this article. Infections are a major threat to human reproductive health because they can induce pregnancy failure, including recurrent abortion, stillbirth, and preterm birth. Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii) infection can result in adverse pregnancy outcomes by affecting certain immune molecules and cytokines. However, the detailed mechanisms behind T. gondii-induced pregnancy failure are poorly understood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Increasing equality in human health is a critical scientific issue for Sweden
Have a car. Don't be poor. Don't have a stressful job. Age, gender and socioeconomics are some of the factors that affect your risk of developing an illness and of dying prematurely. Sweden has set the goal of leveling out influenceable health gaps within one generation. But is this goal realistic? And why is it so difficult to achieve?
Nature.com
The roles of female cardiologists in contemporary China
The proportion of female cardiologists is increasing in China, and they have special roles in clinical management and research. As the president of the Chinese Society of Cardiology, I believe female cardiologists excel in finding ways to balance family life with their career goals when they receive adequate support. In...
